One does not have to plumb the underlying numbers to see that the Blue Jackets are on one of the wickedest jags in the history of the franchise. Overlying numbers suffice: They’ve lost five in a row by a combined score of 28-8. One can go on to point out that their power play is at 6%, which is the equivalent of a junction-box explosion on a telephone pole. But there’s no need to go that deep....

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 14 MINUTES AGO