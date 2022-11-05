Read full article on original website
The Ultimate New Jersey Chinese Food Can’t Miss Restaurants For 2023
There are so many great places to eat an amazing meal here in the Garden State, and if you are a fan of fantastic Chinese food, you are really in the right place. In every direction here in the Garden State, there are culinary masterpieces, and when it comes to Chinese food, New Jersey certainly does not have a shortage of options, and that is something that has not been lost on foodie experts all over the nation.
New Jersey ‘Cake Whisperer’ is competing on a Food Network show
A New Jersey baker who taught himself English after arriving here from Costa Rica, is competing on the Food Network’s “Holiday Wars.”. Christian Alejandro Rojas, of Neptune, got one of the coveted baking slots for the season that is airing now. Rojas came to the U.S. in 1998,...
New Jersey Town Named Among 6 Most Underrated In America
New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
These Are The 10 Most Common Italian Last Names In New Jersey And Their Meanings
You know that famous soliloquy from Romeo and Juliet, “what’s in a name"? That part of the play is trying to convince us that the meaning of a name is irrelevant. Well, tell that to my Italian grandmother. She had such pride in the last name Calabrese, which literally means from Calabria.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best Fried Chicken Restaurant Has Been Revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List
It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
One of the most underrated tourist attractions in America is in Mercer County, NJ
If you have never been to, or even heard of, the Grounds for Sculpture, you are missing a real jewel of New Jersey. The travel website HawaiianIslands.com put out a list of the 20 most underrated tourist spots in America, and it was wonderful to see the Grounds for Sculpture taking the number 5 spot.
After a Generation, Busy NJ Shore Breakfast Restaurant Closes For Good
If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list. A few examples. Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed...
This Is New Jersey’s All Time Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish
We will soon put Halloween 2022 in our rearview mirrors, and that means our attention turns to Thanksgiving, and nobody loves celebrating great Thanksgiving food like New Jersey. Today we focus on Thanksgiving side dishes. We have to start this conversation with the pasta discussion. We live in New Jersey,...
How Comedian Joseph Anthony has transitioned from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs
There are playful debates that everyone heading into and through New Jersey will have like the epic Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham battle, or discussing jug handles and u-turns, if Central Jersey exists, and so on. Sometimes it turns into material for Comedians who grew up in New Jersey, who've...
New Jersey, This Night Tubing Spot Rocks With Music And LED Light Show
Let’s go on a winter day trip, or a long weekend for that matter! This destination is a snow tuber’s paradise! Is anyone else looking for a can of PAM right now? There is no need to lube your tube, this slope is so fast that you will literally fly! Get ready to rock because this tubbing adventure is a light show and concert combined!
Amazing! The Deepest Cave in New Jersey
Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia" According to Google Speluncaphobia is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in...
The Oldest Town in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
New Jersey is full of history and we have discussed many historical people, places, and things in the Garden State. New Jersey being one of the first colonies in the United States makes it easy to have a rich history. We were among the first so we are among the oldest in America.
Top 5 ‘Down the Shore’ memories and where to find the rest in NJ
Not only are we lucky to have a "down the shore" in New Jersey, regardless of where the shore actually is in relation to where you are, but we're also lucky to have some great "down the shore" memories. As Brian Adams once sang, "Those were the best days of our lives."
If Dave Portnoy likes this NJ Detroit style pizza, it’s amazing (Opinion)
It kind of irks me that Barstool founder Dave Portnoy has made himself the arbiter of all things good and bad in pizza. Not unlike our current political situation, he’s divided the pizza world into two camps:. The good and the not-so-good. And he is the general of the...
This Winter, Hop Aboard One of These New Jersey Area Christmas Trains
Tis the season to be jolly, and there's nothing jollier than taking a ride with the family on a magical Christmas Train!. Many of the amazing Christmas train rides in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have tickets available for the season. And since they've become so popular in recent years, they sell out fast.
Small boat swamped off Manasquan, NJ beach in fog last week
You might recall those very foggy mornings last week as warmer air was coming into to New Jersey. Early morning commutes were a challenge in some areas, but not as scary as if you were on the water. It's striper season and the beaches and waters off the beaches in...
Opening Date Revealed! Here’s When ‘Nike Live’ is Coming to The Promenade in Marlton
If you haven't heard, a new Nike Live store has been in the works to open at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton NJ since last December. Recently, progress has been seen for the new athletics store in its new location, with new signage finally being displayed on the store front. The location in the shopping center will occupy the space at the former Sur La Table that had been open for 20 years until it closed in July 2020.
New Jersey’s Newest $3,000 Stimulus Leaves Out Very Important Group
Everything is more expensive and all of us are hurting; Or at least everyone I talk to is. According to NewsBreak.com, groceries are approximately 10% higher and the average family has had to take $7,000 from their savings in the last year to make ends meet. There is another plan...
Going Shopping? Go Local with These Amazing Ocean County, NJ Businesses
Ocean County has so many friendly local businesses to support. Technology has made it easier for us to shop at our finger tips. You can order an item and have it the next day, or in some cases, hours later. And the convenience of online shopping is something many people enjoy (myself included), it's important to still support local businesses, since they drive our economy!
