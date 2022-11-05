Tropical Storm Nicole forces evacuations in Bahamas, Florida. MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole is forcing people from their homes in the Bahamas and it threatens to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday. It has made landfall in the Bahamas and also has shut down airports in Florida — as well as prompting evacuation orders that include former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Crews have evacuated dozens of people from vulnerable locations in the northwestern Bahamas before the approaching storm, which has already sent seawater washing across roads on Hutchinson Island in Martin County, Florida. Nicole is the first storm to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the archipelago in 2019,

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO