montanarightnow.com
Numbers continue to show Montana voters in favor of proposed privacy act
New numbers are continuing to show Montana voters are in favor of Constitutional Amendment No. 48, according to the Montana Secretary of State website. The provisions of the Electronic Search and Seizure proposal state: “C-48 is a constitutional amendment to amend Article II, section 11 of the Montana Constitution to specifically protect electronic data and communications from unreasonable search and seizures.”
montanarightnow.com
Race for U.S. House District 1 in western Montana tightens
HELENA, Mont. - Monica Tranel and Ryan Zinke are seeing a close race for U.S. House District 1 in western Montana as of 12:55 am. At this time, 326 precincts are partially reporting, with 277 fully reporting.
montanarightnow.com
Zinke pulls ahead in House District 1 race against Tranel
HELENA, Mont. - Ryan Zinke is pulling ahead in the House District 1 race in western Montana against Monica Tranel as of 3:12 a.m. Wednesday. At this time, 276 precincts are partially reporting, with 364 fully reporting.
montanarightnow.com
Early results in for ballot initiatives
MONTANA - Early results for the two ballot initiatives are up on the Montana Secretary of State's website. Votes are still being counted, so these results aren't final. At the time of this article, 82% of voters said 'yes' to Constitutional Amendment Number 48 concerning electronic data and communications privacy. Eighteen percent of the voters said 'no.'
montanarightnow.com
Disabled semi-truck blocking HWY 287 NB driving lane north of McAllister, chains required on Norris Hill
MCALLISTER, Mont. - A disabled semi-truck is blocking the northbound driving lane on Highway 287 north of McAllister Tuesday. The incident is located 3.75 miles north of McAllister at mile-marker 59.5. Additionally, chains are required from McAllister to Junction Montana 84 East-Norris. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road map said...
montanarightnow.com
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:10 p.m. EST
Tropical Storm Nicole forces evacuations in Bahamas, Florida. MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole is forcing people from their homes in the Bahamas and it threatens to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday. It has made landfall in the Bahamas and also has shut down airports in Florida — as well as prompting evacuation orders that include former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Crews have evacuated dozens of people from vulnerable locations in the northwestern Bahamas before the approaching storm, which has already sent seawater washing across roads on Hutchinson Island in Martin County, Florida. Nicole is the first storm to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the archipelago in 2019,
montanarightnow.com
Rosendale re-elected, wins second district, AP reports
Matt Rosendale has been re-elected, winning the United State House of Representatives race for Montana’s second district, according to the Associated Press. With over 97,000 votes accounted for in this election at the time of the AP's calling at 12:35 a.m. MST (according to the Montana Secretary of State website), Rosendale has 58,395 votes--60% of the total.
montanarightnow.com
Arizona races tighten as GOP-heavy Election Day votes tallied
(The Center Square) – After initial mail-in ballots gave Democrats leads in statewide races, Arizona’s GOP-heavy in-person ballots have some Republicans with slight leads and others within striking distance. A Wednesday morning update to vote totals shows Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for governor, with a 50.3% lead over...
