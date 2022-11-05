ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Sonya Wilson
3d ago

sounds like fiance was very toxic for him as well calling the cops behind him saying he was driving impaired. probably because he was trying to get away from her? just sad

Popculture

TV Star's Son Hospitalized After Being Assaulted in Prison

The son of beloved former '90s Aerobics Oz Style star Kelly Martinovich has been hospitalized. Jaden Martinovich, 18, who is currently in jail following his arrest in connection to the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy, was rushed to a hospital in Perth, Australia after he was allegedly attacked in a West Australian prison.
Popculture

Aaron Carter: Cause of Death After Pop Singer Found in Bathtub Remains Unclear

Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub at his Lancaster, California home on Saturday. Authorities have not released a cause of death yet. The 34-year-old Carter struggled with addiction throughout his adult life and had begun an outpatient recovery program in September to regain custody of his son Prince, whom he shared with his fiance, Melanie Martin.
LANCASTER, CA
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Death A Foul Play? 911 Call Reveals Disturbing Cry for Help

A leaked 911 call Aaron Carter's housekeeper made after finding him dead inside his bathtub revealed the disturbing situation she witnessed. Multiple news outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed Carter's death. They quoted the official statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying that the singer was found deceased inside his Lancaster, California home on Saturday.
LANCASTER, CA
RadarOnline

Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Admits She's Been 'So Angry' Since Parents Todd & Julie's Fraud Conviction

Savannah Chrisley is telling her mom how she really feels about her fraud conviction. "You’re handling it way better than I am," the 25-year-old told her mom, Julie, 49, during the Tuesday, October 25, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.When her mom disagreed with her, Savannah pointed out that her troubled parents, Julia and Todd, are still able to focus on prayer after they were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The matriarch was also convicted of wire fraud. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY INSISTS KNOWING YOUR WORTH HAS 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Carter Breaks Down Into Tears On Stage After Aaron Carter’s Death

Nick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys’ performance in London on Sunday. Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before. Carter had been performing his portion of...
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Sister Leslie Also Died Under Tragic Circumstances

The music world was rocked by the death of pop star Aaron Carter this weekend, forcing some to reflect on the tragic death of his older sister, Leslie. Leslie Carter followed her older brother Nick Carter into the music industry in the early-2000s, but she passed away in January of 2012 at the age of 25. Her death also contributed to the rift within the Carter family in the years that followed.
OK! Magazine

Hilary Duff Speaks Out After Ex Aaron Carter Is Found Dead In His Bathtub: 'Boy Did My Teenage Self Love You Deeply'

Hilary Duff had nothing but kinds words to say about her ex Aaron Carter, who was found dead on Saturday, November 5. The actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note. "For Aaron — I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," the 35-year-old said. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent ... boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Gabby Petito’s Brother Shares Chilling Photos From Murder Site, One Year After She Was Strangled To Death By Fiancé Brian Laundrie

The brother of Gabby Petito has shared new photos of the area where Brian Laundrie killed his sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. TJ Schmidt, Petito’s brother, visited the area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where his sister’s final moments occurred. The photographs show the wooded area that is believed to be where Laundrie carried out his senseless act of violence on Petito. Schmidt said of the emotional journey that, “the signs of her watching over were everywhere.”Posted to his Instagram page, the grieving brother shared moments from his voyage trip to Wyoming, where he paid respects to his late...
FLORIDA STATE

