Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
Related
'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive
Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Casey Anthony Breaks Silence On What She Says Happened To Daughter Caylee In Brand New Docuseries
One of America's most infamous mothers, Casey Anthony, will break her silence on what she claims happened to her daughter, as well as her controversial 2011 murder trial and acquittal, in a brand new documentary series on PeacockTV, RadarOnline.com has learned. The three-part series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, will feature never-before-seen evidence from the defense team, as well as personal archives, footage, and on-camera interviews with Anthony. She was famously acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2011. "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media...
WPBF News 25
Dan McCafferty, original lead singer of rock band Nazareth, dead at 76
Dan McCafferty, the original lead singer of Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, has died aged 76, his band has confirmed. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make," band member Pete Agnew wrote in a statement posted to the band's website, announcing McCafferty's death on Tuesday. "Maryann and...
Snoop Dogg biopic is in development with Universal Pictures
Snoop Dogg is getting a big-screen biopic. Universal Pictures announced Wednesday that the studio is developing a film about Snoop Dogg’s life to be produced by the 51-year-old rapper. The film will be written by Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote the two “Black Panther” films, and directed by Allen Hughes, the filmmaker of “Menace II Society.” In a statement, Snoop said it was a perfect marriage: “holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.” Universal previously turned the story of rap group N.W.A. into the hit 2015 film “Straight Outta Compton” and also released the acclaimed Eminem biopic “8 Mile” in 2002.
Kristen Bell Says Her Daughters Keep Her Grounded By Constantly Hurling Insults At Her
Kristen Bell is mom to two girls — Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Reconnected With Ben Affleck After Nearly 20 Years
It was Affleck who reached out first, the "Marry Me" actor said.
What Time Will ‘Falling For Christmas’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch the Lindsay Lohan Christmas Movie
Lindsay Lohan fans have been waiting for this one—the former teen icon is back this weekend in her brand new Netflix movie, Falling For Christmas. Look, maybe a Netflix Christmas movie isn’t the most glamorous of comebacks, but this silly, low-stakes romantic comedy seems like a perfect way for Lohan to remind the world that she can still be a comedy queen. Directed by Janeen Damian, with a screenplay by Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver, the concept is a romantic comedy tale as old as time: skiing-accident-induced amnesia! Lohan plays a spoiled heiress named Sierra Belmont, who, after a bout of...
19 Deeply Personal Things Selena Gomez Shared In Her New Documentary "My Mind And Me"
In the doc, Selena and her loved ones take us through the time before, during, and after the 2018 "nervous breakdown" which led to her bipolar disorder diagnosis.
Comments / 0