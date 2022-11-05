ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quarterback Castaneda has record-setting performance in Santa Paula playoff win

By Joe Curley, Ventura County Star
What a way to end a 22-year wait for a playoff win.

Senior Marcus Castaneda broke the Ventura County record for passing yards in a playoff game and senior Bryce Zavala set and tied school receiving marks as the Santa Paula High football team won its first playoff game since 2000 on an unforgettable Friday night at Jones Field.

Castaneda completed 34 of 38 passes for 531 yards and seven touchdowns and Zavala caught 14 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns as the Cardinals outlasted visiting El Monte, 62-55, in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 13 playoffs.

“It was a heck of a game, man,” Santa Paula head coach Mike Montoya said. “We didn’t expect a shootout. It was a fun game.”

Castaneda’s 531 yards passing are the second most in county history, only behind the record 588 yards by Camarillo’s Jeff Mathews, set against Hueneme in 2009.

“Marcus is just in a groove right now,” Montoya said. “He’s improved a little bit each week, but in the last three weeks he’s made leaps and bounds. He’s comfortable right now and it’s fun to watch him play.”

More prep football coverage:

His seven touchdowns tied the county record for TD passes in a game The mark was originally set by Newbury Park’s Rudy Carpenter against Agoura in 2002 and tied 10 times, including by Fillmore’s Anthony Tafoya against Vasque earlier this season and twice previously in the postseason, by Camarillo’s Jake Constantine in 2015 and Rio Mesa’s Austin Maciel in 2017.

“It’s probably just understanding the offense, getting more comfortable with my line and the team,” Castaneda said. “It feels great to have the success I’ve been looking for the last three years. It’s finally all coming together at the right time.”

Zavala, the 6-foot-4 tight end, broke Doug Hendrix’s 34-year-old school record for receiving yards in a game, set against St. Monica in 1988, and tied Victor Duran’s record for receptions, set in the playoff loss to Pasadena in 2018.

Zavala also had a 23-yard run, giving him 242 of Santa Paula’s 650 yards of total offense.

Castaneda threw scoring strikes to four different receivers. Senior Anthony Mex caught five passes for 114 yards and a TD. Senior Anthony Cuevas caught six passes for 110 yards and a TD. Senior Nathan Perez caught six passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Santa Paula was 10 yards away from having four receivers go over the 100-yard mark.

Allen Macias rushed for 71 yards on 18 carries. Cuevas also ran for a 25-yard touchdown.

The 117 combined points were the fourth-most points scored in a game involving a county team.

“We couldn’t stop them and they couldn’t stop us,” Montoya said. “We were able to make a few key plays in the fourth quarter that enabled us to win.”

Leading 48-47 midway through the fourth quarter, Santa Paula needed pair of big plays by senior Josue Garcia to put the game away.

Garcia recovered a fumbled kickoff to set up one Cardinals score, then put the game away by returning an interception for a touchdown with 3:56 left.

“Two very key plays,” Montoya said.

The win broke Santa Paula’s 11-game postseason losing streak, dating back to a 33-7 win over Bishop Diego in the first round of the Division XI playoffs in 2000.

“We had a talk as a team at halftime,” Castaneda said. “We had to pull together and make it happen.”

The Cardinals (7-4) will visit Redlands-Arrowhead Christian (7-4) in this Friday’s quarterfinals.

