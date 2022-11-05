ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Missouri State football flat in loss at South Dakota, clinches losing record

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MybWQ_0j0B13v600

A week after scoring 64 points, Missouri State's offense couldn't get going until late and fell short while clinching a losing season for the first time in three seasons under head coach Bobby Petrino.

The Bears (3-6, 1-5) fell for the sixth time in the last seven weeks in a 20-13 loss at South Dakota (3-6, 2-4) on Saturday afternoon in Vermillion, South Dakota.

A losing season marks the first time the Bears will finish the year below .500 when they went 1-10 in 2019 which was ultimately the final year the program was led by previous head coach Dave Steckel.

The lost season began with the Bears speaking of their national championship aspirations. The team will instead head into the offseason looking to reload while trying to build back into a threat in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Missouri State took advantage of a quick South Dakota turnover by booting in a 20-yard field goal with 6:18 left in the first quarter. The Coyotes followed by scoring 20 unanswered points and kept the Bears off the scoreboard until there were 11 minutes left in the fourth.

USD scored a touchdown on its first drive following the Bears' first three points of the game. An 11-yard touchdown run from Shomari Lawrence gave the Coyotes a lead they never gave back. Aidan Bouman, USD's second starting quarterback of the season amid a disappointing year for the Coyotes, followed by throwing for a pair of touchdowns from 44 and 23 yards away.

The Bears didn't find the endzone until there was 11:01 left in the game when quarterback Jason Shelley threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Naveon Mitchell to cut USD's lead to 20-10.

MSU continued to show a pulse when it got a stop on third down and forced the Coyotes to punt with just under six minutes remaining. Needing a score, the Bears drove to the USD 20 and were forced to settle for a 37-yard Pizano field goal to cut the Coyotes' lead to seven with 2:02 remaining.

With three timeouts remaining, the Bears opted to kick the ball deep instead of attempting an onside kick. Needing a stop, the Bears took advantage of a Coyotes false start before the first play of the drive. USD punted to Missouri State which took over at its own 34 with 1:37 remaining.

Needing a touchdown, the Bears couldn't get into Coyotes' territory. They turned the ball over on downs from their own 41 with 46 seconds left and took their sixth loss of the season.

Shelley finished the game 23-of-38 for 233 yards and a touchdown. The Bears ran for 99 yards on the ground with the Coyotes rushing for just 92. Bouman was 17-for--25 for 235 yards and two scores.

Missouri State will close its home slate of the regular season next week when it hosts Youngstown State.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL. He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri logger is recognized with master certification

STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
STOCKTON, MO
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!

PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
republictigersports.com

By the Numbers – November 8, 2022

The point swing between Republic’s first and second meeting with Webb City this season. The first time the teams met, Republic lost by 21 (35-14). The second time, Republic won by nine (30-21). For the curious, Carthage won by exactly 30 points (56-26) against Republic in Week 1. 23.
REPUBLIC, MO
KTTS

Springfield, Nixa Voters Say No To Local Issues

(KTTS News) — There were several local issues on area ballots Tuesday. Voters in Springfield overwhelmingly said no to a controversial plan to rezone land in the Galloway Village neighborhood for apartments and retail space. A sales tax for public safety and recreation failed in Nixa. Voters in Fair...
NIXA, MO
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Casey’s manager reacts to million-dollar ticket

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Bernice Archer is the manager of the store. “I do know it was a regular customer do not know the name. Somebody...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)

From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KELOLAND TV

November expected to be an above-average snow month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCRG.com

Body found in Missouri River identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to the Sioux City Police Department, a body found in the Missouri River yesterday has been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Bottorff. The Dakota County Sheriff, Chris Kleinburg, told KTIV some city workers were working at the docks when the body was discovered around 2:30 in the afternoon. They contacted the Sioux City Police to inform them.
SIOUX CITY, IA
bransontrilakesnews.com

Low lake levels show hidden dangers on Table Rock Lake

Lower water levels on Table Rock Lake are giving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the opportunity to show residents why they issue warnings about jumping from cliffs along the lake. The decreased water level showed evidence of constructs used in the creation of Table Rock Dam. A path of...
BRANSON, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri leaders should condemn this weekend’s Christian nationalist rally in Branson

A traveling variety show of Christian Nationalism, anti-vaccine rhetoric and election conspiracies will make its final stop before the midterm elections this weekend in Branson. Headlined by Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and Eric Trump, the ReAwaken America Tour co-opts Christian language and worship to push profane politics designed to undermine our democracy. As a Baptist minister who […] The post Missouri leaders should condemn this weekend’s Christian nationalist rally in Branson appeared first on Missouri Independent.
BRANSON, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy