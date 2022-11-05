Public sectional final and non-public quarterfinal matchups for NJ football playoffs
.After a fun second week of the high school football playoffs, another big week of games is in store.
Here are all of the matchups for the public section finals and non-public quarterfinals, scheduled for Nov. 11-12.
Group 1
North 1 sectional final
(4) Brearley at (2) Mountain Lakes
North 2 sectional final
(4) Cedar Grove at (2) Weequahic
Central sectional final
(4) Paulsboro at (2) Salem
South sectional final
(3) Maple Shade at (1) Woodbury
Group 2
North 1 sectional final
(2) Westwood at (1) Rutherford
North 2 sectional final
(2) Newton at (1) Caldwell
Central sectional final
(4) Willingboro at (3) Gloucester City
South sectional final
(2) Rumson-Fair Haven at (1) Raritan
Group 3
North 1 sectional final
(2) Hillside at (1) Old Tappan
North 2 sectional final
(3) West Essex at (1) West Morris
Central sectional final
(2) Camden at (1) Seneca
South sectional final
(3) Hopewell Valley at (1) Delsea
Group 4
North 1 sectional final
(4) Northern Highlands at (2) Ramapo
North 2 sectional final
(2) Randolph at (1) North Hunterdon
Central sectional final
(3) Mainland at (1) Middletown South
South sectional final
(2) Millville at (1) Hammonton
Group 5
North 1 sectional final
(2) Union City at (1) Passaic Tech
North 2 sectional final
(6) West Orange at (1) Phillipsburg
Central sectional final
(6) Edison at (1) Lenape
South sectional final
(2) Kingsway at (1) Toms River North
Non-Public A
Quarterfinals
(8) St. Augustine at (1) Don Bosco
(5) Seton Hall Prep at (4) St. Joseph (Montvale)
(6) Delbarton at (3) St. Peter's Prep
(7) Donovan Catholic at (2) Bergen Catholic
Non-Public B
Quarterfinals
(8) Gloucester Catholic at (1) Red Bank Catholic
(5) St. Thomas Aquinas at (4) Holy Spirit
(6) Montclair Immaculate at (3) St. Joseph Academy
(7) Immaculata at (2) DePaul
