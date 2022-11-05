ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public sectional final and non-public quarterfinal matchups for NJ football playoffs

By Joe Ragozzino, NorthJersey.com
 4 days ago
.After a fun second week of the high school football playoffs, another big week of games is in store.

Here are all of the matchups for the public section finals and non-public quarterfinals, scheduled for Nov. 11-12.

Group 1

North 1 sectional final

(4) Brearley at (2) Mountain Lakes

North 2 sectional final

(4) Cedar Grove at (2) Weequahic

Central sectional final

(4) Paulsboro at (2) Salem

South sectional final

(3) Maple Shade at (1) Woodbury

Group 2

North 1 sectional final

(2) Westwood at (1) Rutherford

North 2 sectional final

(2) Newton at (1) Caldwell

Central sectional final

(4) Willingboro at (3) Gloucester City

South sectional final

(2) Rumson-Fair Haven at (1) Raritan

Group 3

North 1 sectional final

(2) Hillside at (1) Old Tappan

North 2 sectional final

(3) West Essex at (1) West Morris

Central sectional final

(2) Camden at (1) Seneca

South sectional final

(3) Hopewell Valley at (1) Delsea

Group 4

North 1 sectional final

(4) Northern Highlands at (2) Ramapo

North 2 sectional final

(2) Randolph at (1) North Hunterdon

Central sectional final

(3) Mainland at (1) Middletown South

South sectional final

(2) Millville at (1) Hammonton

Group 5

North 1 sectional final

(2) Union City at (1) Passaic Tech

North 2 sectional final

(6) West Orange at (1) Phillipsburg

Central sectional final

(6) Edison at (1) Lenape

South sectional final

(2) Kingsway at (1) Toms River North

Non-Public A

Quarterfinals

(8) St. Augustine at (1) Don Bosco

(5) Seton Hall Prep at (4) St. Joseph (Montvale)

(6) Delbarton at (3) St. Peter's Prep

(7) Donovan Catholic at (2) Bergen Catholic

Non-Public B

Quarterfinals

(8) Gloucester Catholic at (1) Red Bank Catholic

(5) St. Thomas Aquinas at (4) Holy Spirit

(6) Montclair Immaculate at (3) St. Joseph Academy

(7) Immaculata at (2) DePaul

