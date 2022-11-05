Boca Raton's Emma O'Day wins Class 4A cross country state championship

TALLAHASSEE — Boca Raton's Emma O'Day is bringing the Class 4A girls cross country state championship home after running a time of 18:23.9 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.

O'Day completed a stunning postseason in which she won the Palm Beach County Championship, district, region and state championship.

The Bobcats senior was one of the state's most improved runners from last year's state championship, where she finished 50th (20:29.90).

A little over two weeks ago, O'Day successfully defended her reign as district champion with a time of 18:56.01, breezing by her 2021 final time of 19:32.03.

O'Day's five consecutive first-place finishes started with Palm Beach County Championships on Oct. 13, when she raced 18:18.3, her best outside of an 18:06.6 finish for fifth place at Florida State University's "Pre-State" Invitational.

The Benjamin girls cross country team enjoyed the best team finish by a Palm Beach County program, placing sixth in Class 1A behind Top 30 finishes from Keira Hodum and Sydney Schiff.

2022 FHSAA State Championships

Top finishers

Class 1A girls

6. Benjamin — 24. Keira Hodum 19:41.8; 28. Sydney Schiff 19:47.1; 54. Ingrid Corpus 20:35.6; 78. Isabelle Downey 21:10.5; 92. Gracie Greaton 21:41.0; 114. Samantha Hill 22:12.4; 139. Ella Greaton 22:42.2

Class 2A girls

11. King's Academy — 10. Avery Fronrath 18:29.9; 61. Isabella Krell 20:17.1; No. 78 Sofia Rodriguez 20:45.0; 123. Rachel Fader 21:46.0; 135. Jessica Boyanich 21:57.5; 149. Rachel Crews 22:14.7; 180. Avery McGould 22:50.2

Class 3A girls

14. Park Vista — 25. Camila Cortes 19:46.8; 27. Jessica Reason 19:53.2; 106. Nikki Gialanella 21:28.6; 134. Elise Ratledge 21:58.5; 136. Gianna Wrathell 22:01.1; 155. Maison Davis 22:25.9; 166. Mya Love 22:40.4

19. Boca Raton — 1. Emma O'Day 18:23.9; 10. Katelyn O'Brien 19:12.3; 116. Sofia Kaynor 21:37.2; 181. Geneveve Storey 23:06.4; 183. Leyah O'Kelley 23:11.2; 196. Sophia Robbins 23:40.4; 205. Gem Granofsky 24:00.5

Class 2A boys

11. King's Academy — 5. Colton Lawson 15:52.5; 26. Michael Castillo 16:37.4; 66. Hudson Gates 17:25.6; 82. Noah Debomy 17:39.3; 188. Timothy Gast 19:25.0; 203. Taj Ruiz 19:50.2; 209. Lucas Bertolami 20:00.1

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Boca Raton's Emma O'Day wins Class 4A cross country state championship