Coldwater's Yearling and Omar compete in D2 XC State Finals

BROOKLYN, MI. — Two members of the Coldwater Cardinal Cross Country program traveled to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Saturday to compete in the Division 2 Cross County State Finals.

In the women’s portion of the competition it was Coldwater sophomore Lainey Yearling crossing the finish line in one hundred and forty-sixth place (146th) overall. Yearling battled her way through the 3.1 mile course in a time of 21 minutes, 3.93 seconds

Winning the individual Division 2 state final was East Grand Rapids junior Drew Muller who took home the victory and the gold medal in a time of 18 minutes, 18.47 seconds. Otsego freshman Emma Hoffman finished with runner-up honors in her first career state final, taking the silver medal in a time of 18 minutes, 27.83 seconds.

Hoffman helped pace her Bulldog squad to another MHSAA state championship, with Otsego winning the D3 crown with a score of 87 points, just edging out East Grand Rapids who finished in second place with a score of 98 points. Grand Rapids Christian finished in third place with a score of 153 points.

In the men’s portion of the Division 2 state final it was Coldwater senior Haroon Omar pacing his squad with a one hundred and fifty-sixth place finish (156th). Omar capped off his stellar four year career with a solid effort, battling through the 3.1 mile course at MIS in a time of 17 minutes, 44.09 seconds.

Chelsea junior Connell Alford brought home the D3 individual state championship, winning the gold medal in a time of 15 minutes, 12.61 seconds. Finishing in second place was Monroe Jefferson senior Carter McCalister who took the silver medal with a time of 15 minutes, 37.54 seconds.

The team from East Grand Rapids edged out the runner-up from Chelsea for the state championship, winning with a score of 132 points. Chelsea finished in second place with a score of 137 points while Pinckney earned a third place finish with a score of 143 points.