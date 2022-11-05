ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam Valley, NY

Volleyball: Hen Hud's perfect run continues with section title win over Putnam Valley

By Eugene Rapay, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 3 days ago

MAHOPAC - Winning never gets old at Hen Hud and the standard is always high, but the Sailors always seem to find a way to push that limit even higher.

For the first time in their volleyball-rich tradition, the Sailors sailed through the regular season and the playoffs without losing any matches or dropping a single set. Third-seeded Putnam Valley made Hen Hud work for its 17th Section 1 title since 2000 in Saturday's Class B final though, as the Sailors won, 30-28, 25-17, 25-15.

"What makes them fun is they're sponges, even though they haven't lost a set yet, they're still willing to be better and responsive," Hen Hud coach Diane Swertfager said. "It's not about the wins, it's the process, and we love to win, don't get me wrong. Letting them be strong women here and showing, 'I can do this.' Looking at Put Valley, they should be very proud of themselves, there's nothing to be ashamed of, they fought hard."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntqfF_0j0B0xmy00

Section 1 Class C: Blind Brook's turnaround season complete with first-ever section title win

Section 1 Class D: Hamilton wins first volleyball Section 1 title

Volleyball: 2022 Section 1 tournament scoreboard and results

Even in this unprecedented year for the Sailors, Swertfager had done something she had never done before, dropping and giving her players a set of push ups during a time out late in the third set.

"It's been an ongoing thing when she's excited," Hen Hud senior Camille Gibson said, laughing, noting that it's the first time her coach had ever done it in public. "She just keeps up with it. She does it quite often, but mostly after games."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cJ7K_0j0B0xmy00

There was certainly plenty to be excited about.

The Tigers gave the Sailors a bit of a scare early, pushing them in a dramatic opening set. Both teams traded leads late, before Hen Hud was able to finally close things out and win it, 30-28. It was the closest its perfect streak had come to ending.

After that, the Sailors settled in and tightened things up. They were able to build big runs in the middle of the second and third sets to gain separation. Although, Putnam Valley didn't go away quietly, the deficits were too great to overcome.

"We played the hardest we ever played," Putnam Valley senior Alysiana Rukaj said. "No team in all of Section 1 made Hen Hud go over 25 and we did that in the first set. It's a huge accomplishment. We made history in our school, no team in Putnam Valley volleyball had ever gone to the semifinals. We made it to the semifinals and won, and took second in Section 1 Class B."

What it means

Hen Hud captures its 17th Section 1 title since 2000. The Sailors get a bye to the Class B state regional final on Friday at 1:30 p.m., where they'll face the winner of Section 4's Owego and Section 9's Spackenkill.

While a deeper dive into the history books will be needed to fully confirm, Hen Hud is believed to be the first team to go undefeated and win a Section 1 title without dropping a single set.

Player of the game

Amya Davis, Hen Hud: The MVP chants came down from the rafters, and she delivered like she did many times throughout the season. She finished with a game-high 24 kills, 11 digs, four blocks and two aces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rs0Xj_0j0B0xmy00

By the numbers

No. 1 Hen Hud (21-0) — Olivia Tran had 28 assists, six digs, one ace and a kill. Camille Gibson tallied 28 digs, four assists and two aces. Marta Przybylowska had nine kills, four aces, five digs and a block. Julia Nelson had 10 assists, six digs, two kills and an ace. Vera Montalbano had three blocks, while Adelina Elezaj and Ryan Calhoun each had five kills and a block.

No. 3 Putnam Valley (18-2) — Alysiana Rukaj had 18 digs, two ace and two assists. Eva DeChent had eight kills, eight digs and a block.

They said it

"They should be extremely proud of themselves, we're the first team to ever do this, and there's a reason for that," Putnam Valley coach Nicole Scavelli said of the Tigers. "They've put in the hard work, they pushed themselves. We played outside of our comfort zone all season preparing for this. This was our goal and we met it, so we came out here and pushed (Hen Hud). They should be extremely proud of themselves and walk out of this gym with their chins held high."

"Every year is always different, it's new," Davis said. "Being able to figure it out year in and year out, keep working and get it done, it feels really good."

Follow Eugene Rapay on Twitter at @erapay5 and on Instagram at @byeugenerapay

