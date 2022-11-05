ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

The OKC Thunder has one of the NBA's top 10 defenses. How? 'It's not complicated'

By Joe Mussatto, Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvER1_0j0B0u8n00

The Thunder’s top-10 defense might seem like a mirage.

Lu Dort bullying elite guards, you can see Darius Bazley blocking jump shots and you can see the fundamentals of team defense — highlighted by sharp rotations, attention to detail and incredible effort.

Why, then, is it still hard to believe?

Maybe because the Thunder doesn’t have anything close to an elite, rim-protecting center that we associate with dominant defenses. The Thunder is also the youngest team in the NBA, and it takes time to understand defensive concepts. And then there’s the physical gains 19-, 20- and 21-year-olds still have to make.

But sometimes what you think you see is real, and the Thunder’s stiff defense is no mirage. The Thunder had the No. 8 defense before the All-Star break last season — when the team was close to full health — and OKC boasts the No. 6 defense this season through games Friday.

It’s early, as Thunder coach Mark Daigneault cautioned, but there’s a 66-game sample over the past two seasons that the Thunder is a legitimate top-10 defensive juggernaut.

The big question is how?

“It’s not complicated, what we’re doing,” Daigneault said. “We try to be very disciplined to fundamentals. And then the personnel, people can have opinions about that, but the one thing you can’t take away is Dort as a point-of-attack defender.

“He not only impacts the game but he impacts the scheme and allows us to be pretty conservative where other teams have to be aggressive on elite players.”

In the Thunder’s overtime win against the Mavericks last week, Dort and Co. held Dallas superstar Luka Doncic to 8-of-23 shooting. Instead of doubling Doncic late in regulation, the Thunder had the luxury of playing Doncic straight up with Dort.

Dort, the fourth-year cinder block with quick feet, ranks 19th in defensive win shares. His teammate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, ranks 16th.

“I think (Darius) Bazley is also another person that’s worth pointing out dating back to last season, too,” Daigneault said. “He’s a big wing. He’s also a switchable big.

“Just to take that (Dallas) game as an example with those two guys, you’ve got Doncic, he’s an elite offensive player, you’re able to play multiple coverages against him and give him different looks without any drop-off. You’ve got Dort playing him in regular coverage, (Aaron) Wiggins is guarding him in regular coverage … and then all of a sudden you can start switching with Bazley and there’s no dropoff.”

The turnover and hustle stats is where the Thunder really thrives.

Opponents are averaging a league-high 18.4 turnovers per game against the Thunder. OKC has forced a turnover on 17.7% of its defensive possessions — the highest turnover rate in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Thunder is committing the third-fewest turnovers per game (12.3).

The Thunder (9.5) trails only the Raptors (10.7) in steals per game. It’s no shock then that Gilgeous-Alexander, who's bought in on defense, ranks second in steals (2.4) behind Raptors wing OG Anunoby (3.1). Dort and Thunder center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl rank 17th and 29th in steals.

The Thunder ranks 20th in defensive field goal percentage and OKC is allowing a league-average 35% from 3-point range. But forcing turnovers and doing the little things has boosted the defense.

OKC ranks first in loose balls recovered per game (6.8), first in charges drawn (1.5) and seventh in deflections (17.5).

Thunder forward Kenrich Williams has drawn five charges, tied for third behind Cleveland’s Kevin Love and Boston’s Derrick White.

Dort ranks seventh in loose balls recovered and SGA and his long arms rank 13th in deflections.

The Thunder also ranks 11th in blocks per game (5.9) despite not having a traditional rim protector. Bazley, who’s averaging 2.8 blocks per 36 minutes, is OKC’s best shot blocker. He ranks 18th in blocks per game (1.4), and Aleksej Pokusevski (1.3) and Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1) are also top-30 shot blockers.

“As far as what I have been doing, specifically blocking jump shots, it’s more a timing thing,” Bazley said. “And then at the rim I kind of dare guys to go up. I trust that I’m gonna get it and they won’t.”

His favorite block of the season?

“I’m still waiting on that one,” Bazley said.

Daigneault deflected credit for the Thunder’s surprisingly good defense, but Daigneault and his staff deserve heaps of praise. Thunder assistant coach Dave Bliss in particular.

Bliss handles the “maintenance of day-to-day defense,” Daigneault said. Bliss, a four-year center at Georgia, evaluates the Thunder’s defense after every game and makes sure there is no slippage.

Former Thunder point guard Eric Maynor has also been heavily involved in the defensive game planning.

And just as Daigneault was talking after a recent practice, assistant coach David Akinyooye was working on fundamental defense drills with Tre Mann and Ousmane Dieng.

“Closing out to shooters, hand discipline, staying down, cheating, showing our hands — if you do that it kind of adds up,” Bazley said.

Bazley has played minutes at backup center behind while Robinson-Earl and Pokusevski have split starts at center. It’s not the most fearsome trio, but it’s done the job.

Also, one way to defend the rim is to not let opponents get there.

“Some of it’s the point-of-attack,” Daigneault explained. “How they get there and how often they get there is certainly a thing. And then I think encouraging everybody to be help-oriented and to have a five-man defense, especially when it comes to the most quality shots.

“In transition we have to be a five-man defense, at the rim we have to be willing to stick our bodies in the play one through 17. And then in terms of scrambling out of those rotations, we have to be high alert on really good shooters and open threes.

“That’s all we’re really trying to do, and then just repeat it possession by possession.”

It’s a formula that has added up to a top-10 defense.

“That’s definitely something we take pride in,” said Bazley, pleasantly surprised to hear the Thunder’s ranking. “That’s gonna win you games right there.”

