Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Saturday storm packed damaging wind at nearly 80 mph
DAMAGING SATURDAY WINDS SWEPT THE AREA WITH A POWERFUL AUTUMN STORM–GUSTS APPROACHING 80 MPH REPORTED IN HARDEST HIT SECTIONS OF THE CHICAGO AREA. It was a CLASSIC HIGH WIND situation, forecast to a tee by computer forecast models days ahead of time. For 12 hours, the winds roared. I have to tell you I stepped out for a walk to the store here in Chicago’s North Side Saturday and I don’t know that I’ve experienced stronger winds in the nearly 5 decades I’ve lived here.
WGNtv.com
Rapid temperature fall to begin Thursday night
An air mass change arrives late Thursday and early Friday bringing cold Canadian air to the Midwest with the coldest temperatures to date for the fall of 2022. Cold northwest winds over a warmer Lake Michigan on Saturday may generate lake effect snow on the Michigan side of the lake. By the weekend, Chicago’s afternoon temperatures will peak in the 30s.
evanstonroundtable.com
Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | Coming of age in the 20s
Part one of this series reprinted the introduction to the 1988 proposal by Anne Earle to consider nomination of a Northwest Evanston Historic District and provided her description of the older east portion. Part two featured Earle’s discussion about the types of properties identified in the proposed district. Part three, reproduced below as originally written by Earle, focuses on development in the west portion of the proposed district.
Chicago Weather: High wind warning issued Saturday, damage-producing gusts topping 60 mph
Apartment building roof partially blows off in Elk Grove village
Sunshine, Pleasant Temperatures Expected Sunday, but Big Changes Loom in the Coming Week
The gusty winds that battered the Chicago area on Saturday will continue to subside on Sunday, but as skies clear and as temperatures warm, residents would be well-advised to enjoy the pleasant conditions as the region heads into a topsy-turvy weather week. Sunday will kick things off with cloudy skies...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming trend coming soon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Southerly winds will pull warmer air our way both Wednesday and especially Thursday. According to CBS 2 meteorologist, the record high for Thursday is 75 degrees set in 2020. We will probably reach that level. Coldest air of the season arrives Friday with a strong cold front. Not much moisture along it due to Nicole blocking any Gulf of Mexico connection.Showers Thursday night will taper early Friday. We've been 10-15 above average lately, so this cold snap will be a shock this weekend as Arctic air arrives.Freezing temps are likely Saturday morning for the 1st time this season. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 45.WEDNESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sunny and breezy. High 68.THURSDAY: Warm winds. Near record warmth. High 74.
River North club shuttered after deadly weekend shooting
A nightclub in River North was shuttered by the city on Tuesday after a fight outside escalated into a shootout over the weekend, leaving a man dead and three other people wounded.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston’s beaches: A history of segregation
Editor’s Note: This past beach season in Evanston saw a number of firsts: the first summer after allegations of rampant sexual harassment among lifeguards, the first summer Evanston residents could access beaches for free and the first summer with new leadership in the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
evanstonroundtable.com
Fourth Ward residents weigh in on Masonic Temple project
Some of the challenges of providing 30 apartments in a historic building that is a tight fit on its lot were clear at a recent Fourth Ward discussion of the proposed Masonic Temple project. The adaptive-reuse project was introduced to 25 interested neighbors Thursday, Nov. 3, at a meeting organized...
Lettuce Entertain You Closing Three Restaurants for Something New
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah, The Gin Commission, and the Crab Cellar will all close
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Much of Chicago Area Until 12:45 PM
UPDATE: At 12:32 p.m., the warning for eastern Lake and eastern Cook counties has been canceled. UPDATE: At 12:16 p.m., the warning for central Will and eastern DuPage counties was canceled. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County (IL), Will County, DuPage County and Cook County...
Fire destroys 1 house, damages 3 others in Logan Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Crews battled a multiple-structure fire in Logan Square Tuesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire broke out at 2444 N. Washtenaw Ave. CFD said that building will be a total loss after the rear collapsed. One man and a police officer were taken to the hospital in good condition. A CFD spokesperson said the home where the fire started is a total loss and will be torn down.One man who lived in the house saw the fire moments after it started and said he helped people get out."I had to get my wife and dog out. I started banging on people's doors," said resident Wayne Thompson. "My uncle lives downstairs. All I can do was just bang on as many doors as possible that were close by."The fire spread to three other homes. They suffered heavy, but less severe damage.Large flames and heavy smoke can be seen from Chopper 2 as crews worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the families displaced by the fire.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Illinois
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
evanstonroundtable.com
Vote postponed on license rules for Margarita Inn shelter
The City Council’s Human Services Committee on Monday pushed action until next month on Connections for the Homeless’s request to operate a homeless shelter at the Margarita Inn, as some neighbors maintained that proposed license changes still lack protection. Council Member Jonathan Nieuwsma, whose Fourth Ward includes the...
Sports Car 'Plows' Through Chicago Furniture Store, Destroys Inventory
See video of the damage here.
Park Ridge police investigate after needle found in Halloween candy
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Police are investigating after a report of Halloween candy containing a needle in Park Ridge. According to police, the complainant reported Tuesday morning that their child bit into a fun size York Peppermint Patty and found a small, sewing needle inside. The candy was obtained during Halloween trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 […]
WGNtv.com
What will be different if Daylight Saving Time is made permanent?
If they truly end daylight saving after this fallback this weekend, does that mean if we don’t spring forward, on the long days of June, it will not be light out until the 9 pm hour?. Sandy Koga, Glendale Heights. Dear Sandy,. If daylight saving time was to end...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Good Monday morning, Evanston. Evanston Township High School diver Susannah “Zuzu” Bailey is heading to state, the only ETHS qualifier this year. This was her first year as a diver. She’s been a gymnast most of her athletic career. She said: “I am really wonderfully surprised. I didn’t expect anything like this, not at all.”
