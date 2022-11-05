ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Saturday storm packed damaging wind at nearly 80 mph

DAMAGING SATURDAY WINDS SWEPT THE AREA WITH A POWERFUL AUTUMN STORM–GUSTS APPROACHING 80 MPH REPORTED IN HARDEST HIT SECTIONS OF THE CHICAGO AREA. It was a CLASSIC HIGH WIND situation, forecast to a tee by computer forecast models days ahead of time. For 12 hours, the winds roared. I have to tell you I stepped out for a walk to the store here in Chicago’s North Side Saturday and I don’t know that I’ve experienced stronger winds in the nearly 5 decades I’ve lived here.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Rapid temperature fall to begin Thursday night

An air mass change arrives late Thursday and early Friday bringing cold Canadian air to the Midwest with the coldest temperatures to date for the fall of 2022. Cold northwest winds over a warmer Lake Michigan on Saturday may generate lake effect snow on the Michigan side of the lake. By the weekend, Chicago’s afternoon temperatures will peak in the 30s.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | Coming of age in the 20s

Part one of this series reprinted the introduction to the 1988 proposal by Anne Earle to consider nomination of a Northwest Evanston Historic District and provided her description of the older east portion. Part two featured Earle’s discussion about the types of properties identified in the proposed district. Part three, reproduced below as originally written by Earle, focuses on development in the west portion of the proposed district.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming trend coming soon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Southerly winds will pull warmer air our way both Wednesday and especially Thursday. According to CBS 2 meteorologist, the record high for Thursday is 75 degrees set in 2020. We will probably reach that level. Coldest air of the season arrives Friday with a strong cold front. Not much moisture along it due to Nicole blocking any Gulf of Mexico connection.Showers Thursday night will taper early Friday. We've been 10-15 above average lately, so this cold snap will be a shock this weekend as Arctic air arrives.Freezing temps are likely Saturday morning for the 1st time this season. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 45.WEDNESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sunny and breezy. High 68.THURSDAY: Warm winds. Near record warmth. High 74.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston’s beaches: A history of segregation

Editor’s Note: This past beach season in Evanston saw a number of firsts: the first summer after allegations of rampant sexual harassment among lifeguards, the first summer Evanston residents could access beaches for free and the first summer with new leadership in the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
EVANSTON, IL
WGN TV

A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?

I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Fourth Ward residents weigh in on Masonic Temple project

Some of the challenges of providing 30 apartments in a historic building that is a tight fit on its lot were clear at a recent Fourth Ward discussion of the proposed Masonic Temple project. The adaptive-reuse project was introduced to 25 interested neighbors Thursday, Nov. 3, at a meeting organized...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire destroys 1 house, damages 3 others in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Crews battled a multiple-structure fire in Logan Square Tuesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire broke out at 2444 N. Washtenaw Ave. CFD said that building will be a total loss after the rear collapsed. One man and a police officer were taken to the hospital in good condition. A CFD spokesperson said the home where the fire started is a total loss and will be torn down.One man who lived in the house saw the fire moments after it started and said he helped people get out."I had to get my wife and dog out. I started banging on people's doors," said resident Wayne Thompson. "My uncle lives downstairs. All I can do was just bang on as many doors as possible that were close by."The fire spread to three other homes. They suffered heavy, but less severe damage.Large flames and heavy smoke can be seen from Chopper 2 as crews worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the families displaced by the fire. 
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Vote postponed on license rules for Margarita Inn shelter

The City Council’s Human Services Committee on Monday pushed action until next month on Connections for the Homeless’s request to operate a homeless shelter at the Margarita Inn, as some neighbors maintained that proposed license changes still lack protection. Council Member Jonathan Nieuwsma, whose Fourth Ward includes the...
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

Park Ridge police investigate after needle found in Halloween candy

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Police are investigating after a report of Halloween candy containing a needle in Park Ridge. According to police, the complainant reported Tuesday morning that their child bit into a fun size York Peppermint Patty and found a small, sewing needle inside. The candy was obtained during Halloween trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 […]
PARK RIDGE, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest

Good Monday morning, Evanston. Evanston Township High School diver Susannah “Zuzu” Bailey is heading to state, the only ETHS qualifier this year. This was her first year as a diver. She’s been a gymnast most of her athletic career. She said: “I am really wonderfully surprised. I didn’t expect anything like this, not at all.”
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy