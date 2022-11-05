Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Statesville cold case suspect extradited to N.C. after N.J. arrest
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville police have announced charges against two men in connection with a 30-year-old homicide. Willie Gene Allison, 38, and Michael Scott III, 37, were shot and killed during a 1992 armed robbery at a home in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Douglas Gray, 39, was also shot but he survived.
WBTV
July assault in Charlotte now classified as homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was assaulted in July in southeast Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Corey Black was assaulted on Randolph Road, near the Harris Teeter, July 24. He was taken to an area hospital with head injuries, according to police. Officers say Black died...
WBTV
Concord Police arrest second suspect in murder investigation
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - On October, 7., Travoris Richardson was shot and killed on International Drive NW. Authorities arrested the second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn, for first-degree murder. Redfearn is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail and is being held without bond. Anyone with information about the murder of...
WBTV
Search for two escaped inmates underway in Chesterfield Co.
CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community that two inmates escaped the county detention center early Thursday morning. Deputies say they are actively looking for Austin Drake and Harold Bryant Jr. Drake, 25 years of age, is 6′ with brown hair and green...
WBTV
Iredell family scammed of $28,000 for terminally ill daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had brought them together. “She cried a lot with me and in the beginning, she was very compassionate,” McKee said. Domenick was the director of the upcoming Lake Norman Festival and...
WBTV
Cornelius fire displaces family of four
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire in Cornelius left a family of four displaced overnight. Police say they were patrolling the neighborhood when they saw the fire just after midnight Thursday on Smith Circle. They notified the family and fire crews. The family said they had a smoke detector, but...
WBTV
Nicole's remnants impacting Charlotte metro
Heavy rain is already causing issues in some parts of Boone and is only expected to get worse. Parents response CMS Interim superintendent stepping down. Parents say they are not surprised because several superintendents have left. CLT mayor demands better bus system. Updated: 18 hours ago. Republican lawmakers refuse to...
WBTV
5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County
UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WBTV
1 dead, 3 injured, I-485 lanes closed until 8 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is responding to an accident on Interstate 485 outbound lanes at Interstate 77 South near Pineville. One person is dead, and three are injured according to Medic. The roads will remain closed until 8 p.m. according to DriveNC.com. More information will be...
WBTV
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
WBTV
Flood threat for mountains, foothills in Nicole's wake
Mint Hill seeing the effects of Tropical Depression Nicole. Parents response CMS Interim superintendent stepping down. Parents say they are not surprised because several superintendents have left. CLT mayor demands better bus system. Updated: 18 hours ago. Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed...
WBTV
Folk band Chatham Rabbits performing in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chatham Rabbits have been touring the country all year and are now back home in North Carolina. The husband-wife folk duo Austin and Sarah McCombie are N.C. natives and released their first Chatham Rabbits album in 2019. Their third album, “If You See Me Riding...
WBTV
South Point at Dudley
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - South Point goes up to Greensboro and pull a shocker as they beat Dudley. In the win, the Red Raiders put 74 points on the board against a team that only gave up 63 points the entire season.
WBTV
Hurricane Nicole brings threat of tornados
Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for the Charlotte area. Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. Emergency crews prepare for strong winds. Updated: 11 hours ago. Rock Hill...
WBTV
Shortage of Christmas trees expected this year
Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory in effect for the Charlotte area. Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. Hurricane Nicole brings threat of tornados. Updated: 11 hours ago. Neighbors in...
WBTV
Prepare now for the possibility of severe weather from Nicole
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As Nicole passes through the Carolinas with heavy rain and strong winds, there’s also the possibility of more severe weather and the threat of an isolated tornado. Neighbors in Iredell County dealt with that in August of last year and would rather not see anything like that again.
WBTV
Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Marathon: Your donations needed!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Marathon with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is back and your help is needed to help provide for those in our community. WBTV News is proud to be the television media partner for this year’s Harvest Feast Food and Fund...
WBTV
Preps underway in Charlotte to brace for Nicole
Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. The family said they had a fire detector, but it hadn't yet been activated. High schools making changes to Friday football games. Updated: 10 hours ago. The changes come in the wake of tropical storm Nicole's expected...
WBTV
Atrium Health to serve as Presenting Sponsor For Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As America’s Home for Racing transforms into America’s Home for the Holidays and Charlotte Motor Speedway prepares to welcome Christmas revelers for the 13th season of the wildly popular Speedway Christmas drive-through light show, officials announced that Atrium Health will serve as the presenting sponsor of this spectacular event.
WBTV
Charlotte is Creative launching new meet-up series
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Bringing together artists and the community while unveiling new works of art: That’s the idea behind The Drop, a new initiative from our friends at Charlotte is Creative. Matt Olin is here this morning along with one of the artists taking part, Ty McBride.
Comments / 0