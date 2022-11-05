ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, TX

WacoTrib.com

Girls basketball season preview: Grown-up La Vega craves state title run

State-ranked at No. 2 in Class 4A, the La Vega girls basketball team is taking charge of its own destiny this season. With a nucleus of talented, experienced upperclassmen, head coach Marcus Willis Sr. and the Lady Pirates are aiming for a state title. “I’m excited about the growth for...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Josh Tetens wins McLennan County DA race

Republican Josh Tetens handily won the race to become McLennan County district attorney Tuesday. By the time results from all 34 vote centers arrived shortly before midnight, Tetens had 69% of the vote, or 49,185 votes to Robertson’s 31%, or 22,128 votes. The Republican’s wide margin of victory was...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Sanchez-Miramontez wins JP race despite unresolved criminal case

Despite a pending misdemeanor criminal case tied to her service as mayor of Beverly Hills, Democrat Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez won on Tuesday to be the next justice of the peace for Precinct 5 in McLennan County. With all of 34 vote centers counted late Tuesday, Sanchez-Miramontez garnered 56% of the vote,...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WACO, TX

