Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
WacoTrib.com
School voters approve Crawford bond project, defeat China Spring tax rate hike
Crawford Independent School District voters approved a $10 million bond issue Tuesday that will pay for renovation of space at the old Crawford High School to create new middle school classrooms and ease enrollment pressures on the elementary school. In China Spring ISD, voters rejected a tax rate increase that...
WacoTrib.com
Girls basketball season preview: Grown-up La Vega craves state title run
State-ranked at No. 2 in Class 4A, the La Vega girls basketball team is taking charge of its own destiny this season. With a nucleus of talented, experienced upperclassmen, head coach Marcus Willis Sr. and the Lady Pirates are aiming for a state title. “I’m excited about the growth for...
WacoTrib.com
Josh Tetens wins McLennan County DA race
Republican Josh Tetens handily won the race to become McLennan County district attorney Tuesday. By the time results from all 34 vote centers arrived shortly before midnight, Tetens had 69% of the vote, or 49,185 votes to Robertson’s 31%, or 22,128 votes. The Republican’s wide margin of victory was...
WacoTrib.com
Sanchez-Miramontez wins JP race despite unresolved criminal case
Despite a pending misdemeanor criminal case tied to her service as mayor of Beverly Hills, Democrat Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez won on Tuesday to be the next justice of the peace for Precinct 5 in McLennan County. With all of 34 vote centers counted late Tuesday, Sanchez-Miramontez garnered 56% of the vote,...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Miller fends off challenge from Republican
Patricia Miller, the first woman to hold the Precinct 2 seat on the McLennan County Commissioners Court, will retain her position for another four years after defeating a Republican challenger Tuesday for the second time. The incumbent Democrat beat out Donis “D.L.” Wilson, a Mart resident and Riesel school police...
WacoTrib.com
Election results, Nov. 8, 2022: McLennan County and statewide races
Results with 78% of precincts reporting statewide as of 3 a.m. | 100% of vote centers reporting in McLennan County races. Bold - winners in local races or as projected by Associated Press or Decision Desk HQ. FEDERAL RACES. U.S. Rep. District 17. 100% reporting. Pete Sessions (R) — 144,183...
WacoTrib.com
Third suspect sought in Crawford armed robbery that left man shot in neck
Authorities have arrested two suspects and are seeking a third in an Oct. 21 armed robbery in Crawford that left a man shot in the neck while his car’s electronic system alerted dispatch, according to affidavits in the case. James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, of Marlin, remained in jail Monday...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
