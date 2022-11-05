Read full article on original website
Related
Wildcats romp in season opener
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Markquis Nowell scored 14 points apiece and Kansas State opened the season under new coach Jerome Tang with a 93-59 romp over UT Rio Grande Valley. Tang took over the Wildcats’ program after serving as an assistant to Scott Drew at Baylor from 2003-2022. Nowell sank all three of his 3-point shots and added seven assists and four steals for the Wildcats, who made 12 of 27 from beyond the arc (44.4%). Tomlin added a team-high eight rebounds. Justin Johnson totaled 20 points to lead the Vaqueros.
Topeka softball team makes history
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On a typical fall afternoon, the Topeka Stars softball team can be seen shattering home runs. This fall, the Stars shattered barriers, becoming the first ‘traditional’ team in Special Olympics history to play at the ‘unified’ level. “The head of the division came up to me and said she didn’t know what […]
KU will open the season without Bill Self
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self will be forced to watch the fifth-ranked Jayhawks open the season against Omaha from afar on Monday night. Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend will be serving the first in a four-game suspension handed down by the school as part of an ongoing NCAA infractions case for nearly six years with no end in sight. Norm Roberts, a longtime Kansas assistant who also was the head coach at St. John's, will be the acting head coach. Self is still allowed to work with the Jayhawks in practice, but he can't have any contact with the team on game day.
Golf Digest
Jayhawks security's reaction to fans ripping up the goalposts after Kansas ended their bowl drought is the funniest thing you’ll ever hear
Saturday was one of the craziest days college football has seen in years. Tennessee, Alabama, and Clemson all fell to lower-seeded opposition. The Spartans stormed back to beat a very good Illinois team after the lowest point in their program’s history. Miami hit a rock bottom of their own. So on and so forth. It was a bottomless brunch of storylines, but amidst the mimosa pitchers and eggs benedict, one news bulletin almost snuck by: With their 37-16 upset of Oklahoma State, the Kansas Jayhawks became bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, ending the longest active postseason drought in FBS.
Emporia gazette.com
Bits of rain now, potential blast later
Cloud cover may have frustrated eclipse watchers in Emporia early Tuesday. But it could lead to a little rain – the first of two waves this week. The National Weather Service advises any pop-up storms Tuesday will be isolated and “non-severe.”
Atlas Obscura
Saint Joseph the Woodworker Shrine
Four miles from Valley Falls, Kansas, atop an isolated hill in the middle sits a beautiful Wooden Steeple that once adorned a Catholic Church over 60 miles away in the town of Wamego. Mounted on a concrete block visually in the distance, the church is strikingly beautiful with copper-colored, steel...
WIBW
Game Wardens seek help in case of poached Lyon Co. deer
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are seeking help in the case of a poached Lyon Co. deer. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Game Wardens in Lyon Co. have asked for the public’s help in the case of a poached deer. In the morning hours...
KVOE
At least four people hurt in Coffey County wreck
At least four people were hurt., most with potentially serious injuries, after a crash in Coffey County late Monday afternoon. The wreck developed on Interstate 35 between the Lebo and BETO Junction exits shortly before 4:15 pm. The Kansas Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by 68-year-old Debora Fitch of Ankeny, Iowa, was northbound when Fitch left her lane and drove about half a mile in the center median before stopping.
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
Rock opera tells metal story of Kan. student who died fighting fascism
Frank Narwot first learned of Don Henry’s short life and sacrifice while glancing over a trivia display at a Lawrence, Kansas, brewpub. “I read his story,” the guitarist and music professor at Wichita State University said, “and I was, like, ‘OK, I’ve got to write some music about this.”
With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway
Next to the Watkins Museum of History in downtown Lawrence sits a tiny park, a mere 90 by 92 feet. If you don’t keep your eyes open when strolling along the Massachusetts Street sidewalk, you could easily miss it. Walk up the concrete path and behind the cast iron fence, however, and you’ll find an […] The post With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
7 evacuated after gas line hit at corner of Plymouth Landing, Concord Circle
Shortly after 11 am on Tuesday, November 8, Manhattan Fire Department was called out to the intersection of Plymouth Landing and Concord Circle on the report of a gas leak. Upon arrival Manhattan Fire Department found a 1 1/4" gas line had been hit by a construction crew working in the area.
KVOE
USD 253 Emporia board to mull use of proceeds from Maynard Center sale, budget projections
Budgetary matters, construction and education improvements are all ahead for the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education’s meeting this week. Board members will discuss how to use the proceeds from property at 19 Constitution, long the home of Maynard Early Childhood Center and now the tentative home of a 24-7 childcare facility for Simmons after the district sold the building this past springtime. Energy-saving projects are the primary focus at this time.
WIBW
2022 General Election Results
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters across the Sunflower State took to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes. Find the 2022 Election Results HERE.
WIBW
Railroad track removal to close sections of Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The removal of old railroad tracks is set to close sections of Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, BNSF Railway and the City’s Street Department will remove old sections of the railroad in two locations which will create road closures.
WIBW
Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A building that housed fireworks near south Holton is a complete loss after it caught fire over the weekend. Just after 3:30 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a structure fire at 192nd and U.S. Hwy 75, the site of Kracklin’ Kirk’s Fireworks.
Man on electric bike dies in crash in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 31-year-old Manhattan man is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Riley County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Subaru Outback was southbound on Highway 24 when a 70-year-old man made a left on Griffith Drive. Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, or Manhattan hit the side of […]
WIBW
Topeka vendors host holiday craft fair
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunrise Optimist North Topeka hosted its annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. The ‘Made From the Heart’ craft fair held its 12th annual event. Vendors from Topeka and surrounding areas displayed their homemade gifts and crafts for sale. Julie Hall, a vendor, has been selling her crafts at the fair for years, she said it’s a way to support local businesses.
WIBW
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Friday morning, Andy Woodward received a call from his wife saying he needed to pick her up from Kansasland Tire and Service at 29th and Wanamaker. He said a worker got in a wreck while taking their vehicle on a test drive. It wasn’t the accident that...
Johnny’s Tavern closes in North Lawrence, cites nearby homeless camp
A local north Lawrence bar and restaurant is closing its doors until the city responds to concerns about a nearby homeless support center.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0