MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira sees Israel Adesanya, entire team ‘mentally shook’ ahead of UFC 281: ‘He doesn’t want this fight’
Israel Adesanya recently said ‘f*ck the belt’, and that all he wants at UFC 281 is to beat Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden in New York, but “Poatan” doesn’t buy that narrative. Speaking on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca, Pereira...
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 commentary team set: Joe Rogan returns to the booth for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
Joe Rogan will return to the commentary booth for the first time since September for this Saturday’s UFC 281 event. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Rogan will call the action of this weekend’s event at Madison Square Garden with lead play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier. Rogan’s most recent broadcast appearance took place at the chaotic UFC 279 in September, which ended up being headlined by Nate Diaz’s submission win over Tony Ferguson.
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya cried backstage after heavily criticized UFC 276 win: ‘It’s the expectations I put on myself’
Israel Adesanya can relate to some of the disappointment that was felt with his most recent championship performance. “The Last Stylebender” recorded his fifth straight defense of the undisputed UFC middleweight title at UFC 276 this past July, winning a unanimous decision over Jared Cannonier that drew criticism from fighters and fans for a lack of thrills. Overall, Adesanya was pleased with the victory, but knows that he could have done more and allowed himself to acknowledge that he could have done more in the immediate aftermath.
MMA Fighting
‘UFC 281: The Chase’: A closer look into heated rivalry between Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
UFC 281 isn’t just any old title fight, because what Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share isn’t just any old rivalry. This one goes back. Way back. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and E. Casey Leydon tell the story behind the unique rivalry between the UFC middleweight champion and his next title challenger, which can be watched above.
MMA Fighting
Neil Magny explains why he refuses to compare himself to Georges St-Pierre even after breaking his UFC record
With a third round submission finish of Daniel Rodriguez on Saturday, Neil Magny became the all-time leader in wins in UFC welterweight history. His 20th victory in the 170-pound division allowed Magny to surpass former champion Georges St-Pierre, who retired with 19 wins at welterweight on his UFC resume. Despite that accomplishment, he refuses to compare himself to St-Pierre because he’s still trying to define his own legacy.
MMA Fighting
Shane Burgos injured, out of PFL debut fight against Marlon Moraes
Fight fans will have to wait a bit longer to watch Shane Burgos inside a PFL MMA cage. On Sunday, MMA Fighting confirmed an initial report from Ariel Helwani of an unspecificed injury forcing Burgos out of his promotional debut against Marlon Moraes on Nov. 25. Burgos (15-3) had previously...
MMA Fighting
‘About damn time’: Fighters react to Cain Velasquez being granted bail in attempted murder case
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier was among fighters to celebrate Cain Velasquez’s upcoming release from jail after a judge granted him bail in his attempted murder case. Cormier, one of Velasquez’s closest teammates at American Kickboxing Academy, joined others from the team and other UFC veterans in reacting...
MMA Fighting
Aline Pereira touts MMA debut 6 days after brother Alex Pereira puts Israel Adesanya ‘to sleep’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira will challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC belt on Saturday and plans to celebrate with family and friends if victorious at UFC 281. He will go back to fight mode immediately afterward, however, when he travels with sister Aline Pereira to Sloan, Iowa, for her MMA debut six days later at LFA 147.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker, Eugene Bareman, Brad Riddell and Carlos Ulberg all in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: I’ll look back the past weekend in combat sports. 1:15 p.m.: Eugene Bareman,...
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya: Alex Pereira has ‘bragging rights,’ but ‘I know something he doesn’t ahead of UFC 281 clash
Israel Adesanya is holding his cards close to the chest for his third fight with Alex Pereira. The challenger currently holds a 2-0 series advantage over Adesanya having beaten the UFC middleweight champion twice in kickboxing. Their first bout was a closely contested affair that Pereira won by split decision and their second bout ended with an incredible knockout win for Pereira that has been replayed countless times ahead of their UFC 281 main event clash in New York.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Daniel Cormier in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose. 2:30 p.m.:...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley suggests interim title fight with ‘Chito’ Vera if Aljamain Sterling wants to sit out until June
Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to wait until next summer to fight. In October, O’Malley picked up the biggest win of his career, taking a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 280. The win vaulted O’Malley up to the No. 1 spot in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings and makes him the presumptive next title challenger for Aljamain Sterling’s title, but there’s one problem: Sterling doesn’t want to fight anytime soon.
MMA Fighting
Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing bout cancelled, Hardy unsure about future comeback attempts
Dan Hardy’s comeback has hit another snag and this time it might be a permanent one. The one-time UFC welterweight title challenger was scheduled to box fellow former UFC standout Diego Sanchez in an exhibition bout this Saturday at AO Arena in Manchester, England, but Hardy told Submission Radio that the bout is off.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 Thrill and Agony video: Charles Oliveira’s emotional backstage moment after Islam Makhachev loss
The UFC 280 edition of The Thrill and the Agony focuses on the top three fights on the pay-per-view card: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw, and Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan. The footage takes us behind-the-scenes into the immediate aftermath of Makhachev’s second-round submission...
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya’s head coach: ‘There’s no way’ Alex Pereira gets UFC 281 title shot without history
It’s hard to deny that the UFC’s promotional strategy with Alex Pereira to get him to Saturday’s main event was brilliant. Pereira will challenge Israel Adesnaya for the middleweight title in the UFC 281 headliner. As has been well documented, Pereira holds two kickboxing wins over Adesanya — including a brutal knockout victory in their second meeting prior to both fighters getting signed to the UFC — which has been the key to the build for the bout which will take center stage at Madison Square Garden.
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: UFC 281 preview with Matt Brown; Carla Esparza ready to prove doubters wrong again
It’s UFC 281 fight week on The Fighter vs. The Writer with Matt Brown joining the show to help break down all the key storylines and matchups taking place on Saturday. Brown will give his thoughts on the main event as Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Alex Pereira after they clashed twice previously in kickboxing, Brown offers his thoughts on the matchup and why he’s “very confident” that Adesanya will get his revenge after falling to Pereira twice previously.
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 64
Amanda Lemos had herself a night at the UFC APEX and delivered with the biggest performance of her career in the main event against Marina Rodriguez. As impressive as her victory was, did it put Lemos in a position where she is the new No. 1 contender at 115 pounds?
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Israel Adesanya: ‘One-dimensional’ Alex Pereira is ‘not as smart as me in the cage’
Israel Adesanya views his next fight as his biggest yet. The story is clear ahead of UFC 281. New Zealand’s reigning middleweight kingpin Adesanya is seeking redemption after being bested on two different occasions in kickboxing against his Brazilian counterpart, Alex Pereira. For part three of their rivalry, they’ll do battle under MMA rules in the cage on the grandest stage for the most prestigious title.
MMA Fighting
‘It was quite ruthless’: Eugene Bareman, fighters reveal how coach united team before UFC 281
City Kickboxing vets credit Eugene Bareman’s “intense” methods for bringing them together for UFC 281. During an appearance on Monday’s The MMA Hour, the teammates described a verbal beatdown from Bareman to motivate them after a lull in training that he and other coaches deemed unacceptable. That came after a multi-day stretch of brutal sparring sessions that left everyone “absolutely exhausted,” lightweight Dan Hooker said.
