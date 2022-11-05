ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Foster parent arrested for invasive visual recording

By Christopher Walker
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for allegedly video taping a 13-year-old while in the shower.

Hathaway

According to the arrest warrant, on Sept. 29, 2022, Wichita Falls Police detectives were examining a cellphone that belonged to William Kent Hathaway for information stemming from an indecency with a child case.

Hathaway was arrested on Sept. 13, and charged with indecency with a child. That incident involved an 11-year-old male Hathaway recently fostered to adopt and reportedly touched inappropriately.

Hathaway told the investigator he was also fostering to adopt a 13-year-old male. Hathaway’s phone was seized and during a search of his phone detectives found three videos depicting the 13-year-old taking a shower at Hathaway’s residence.

In each video, the camera appeared to be hidden and facing the shower. The 13-year-old victim is seen fully nude and easily identifiable while taking a shower.

A search of Hathaway’s residence did not find a hidden camera in the bathroom, but the report noted several new cameras and equipment were found along with numerous batteries to keep the hidden devices powered.

Hathaway was arrested on Saturday, November. 5. He was freed on a $10,000 bond.

Vicky Just Vicky
3d ago

So an 11 year old told the police what happened and the state left a another child in his care? And then a judge gives him a $10.000 bond? And he is out? Start protecting our babies!

