firststateupdate.com
Vehicle Goes Off Overpass In Claymont, Trapped For An Hour
At approximately 12:00 am, New Castle County Paramedics, Brandywine Hundred Fire. Company, Claymont Fire Company, Christiana Fire Company, the New Castle County High. Angle & Confined Space Rescue (HACSR) Team, and Delaware State Police Aviation were. dispatched to Interstate 495 Northbound in the area of Edgemoor Road in Claymont for...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Struck By Vehicle Last Week Has Succumbed To Her Injuries
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Wednesday evening of last week. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 6:34 p.m., a gray 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on New Castle Avenue approaching the intersection at Rodney Drive. At the same time, a 74-year-old female, later identified as Mireille Mathis of Greenville, South Carolina, was walking westbound across New Castle Avenue away from the crosswalk. As Mathis crossed the roadway, she was struck by the front passenger side of the Jeep, leading to her sustaining critical injuries according to police. The driver of the Jeep was properly restrained and was not injured. No other vehicles were involved in this incident.
WMDT.com
Shooting leaves one injured in Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police say a shooting left one injured Monday afternoon. At around 1:45 p.m., troopers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville for a reported shooting. On arrival, troopers learned that an 18-year-old male had been shot multiple times by an unknown male subject. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by an acquaintance before police or medical personnel arrived on scene. We’re told he is being treated for serious injuries at this time.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle-area pedestrian fatality under investigation
WMDT.com
Hebron man killed in serious motorcycle crash in Seaford
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot Multiple Times In Bridgeville
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon in the Bridgeville area that left one man injured. On November 7, 2022, at approximately 1:47 p.m., troopers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive regarding a shooting. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that an 18-year-old male victim had been shot multiple times by an unknown male subject. The victim was transported by an acquaintance to an area hospital before the arrival of police or medical personnel. He is being treated for serious injuries at this time. No one else was harmed in this incident, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear police said Wednesday.
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested in New Castle County Shooting
NEWARK, Del. - New Castle County Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old Dover man accusing of opening fire on an occupied home. Police said that on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 27, officers responded to a report of a home on Renee Court in Newark that had been struck by gunfire. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.
firststateupdate.com
Arrest Made In Shooting Incident Near Christiana Hospital
County Police have updated a story that only FSU brought you late last month. New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence, 32, of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court in Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee police said Wednesday.
firststateupdate.com
Man Escapes Injury After Gunman Opens Fire
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Eagle Meadows area of Dover on Saturday evening. Officials said on November 5, 2022, at approximately 8:48 p.m., troopers responded to the 4000 block of Vermont Drive regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The investigation showed that sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., a 36-year-old male was standing outside of a residence when a gray passenger car drove by his location. An unknown subject or subjects then fired several gunshots in the victim’s direction. The vehicle and suspects fled from the area towards an unknown destination. The victim was not harmed in this incident, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
firststateupdate.com
Maryland Man Killed In Seaford Motorcycle Accident Saturday
firststateupdate.com
Gunman Opens Fire On Car Near Dover, One Struck
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting following a road rage incident that occurred in Dover earlier today according to police. Officials on November 8, 2022, at approximately 11:48 a.m., troopers began investigating a shooting that occurred on Seven Hickories Road in the area of Brenford Road. Investigators learned that the 34-year-old male victim had been struck by gunfire while he was seated in his vehicle after an alleged road rage incident. The victim was transported by an acquaintance to an area hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his wounds. No other subjects were injured.
WMDT.com
Dover residence, vehicle damaged by gunfire
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Two Young People Killed In Felton Head-On Collision
Delaware State Police have identified the two victims who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 4, 2022, in the Felton area as Marissa Monteverde, 25, of Camden, Delaware, and Mathew Dixon Jr., 17, of Harrington, DE. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Seaford area last night. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 7:35 p.m., a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) attempting to make a left turn to continue traveling northbound on North Market Street at a Y-intersection. At the time, a 1997 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle, operated by a 59-year-old male of Hebron, MD, was traveling southbound on South Front Street entering the intersection of North Market Street. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet turned left directly in front of the Harley Davidson. As a result, the front left of the Chevrolet struck the left front of the Harley, ejecting the operator.
WMDT.com
Police investigating Dover business burglary
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating after a local business was burglarized Sunday morning. We’re told police were contacted shortly before 8 a.m. regarding a burglary that had happened at OG ISH, located at 111 South West Street. It was learned that the incident took place just after 4 a.m., when the suspect broke a front window to the business. The suspect then reportedly stole an unknown amount of money from the business before fleeing the area.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Shooting Outside Occupied Home
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigate Shooting in Dover’s Capitol Park Neighborhood
A shooting in the Capitol Park neighborhood in Dover left damage to a vehicle and a home. Delaware State Police say the shooting incident occurred just after 5:30 Sunday evening – when residents were at home. No one in the home or the area was injured and police say the motive behind the shooting is unclear. Police have no suspect information and ask anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective J. Sydnor at 302-698-8540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WBOC
2 Dead After Head-On Collision in Felton
FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision that killed two people last night in the Felton area. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 4 at 10:10 pm, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was driving on the wrong side of the road in the left southbound lane of Route 13. A 2009 Toyota Scion was traveling southbound in the left lane of Route 13, south of Reeves Crossing Road, approaching the Malibu. Police say the Malibu struck the Scion head-on. After impact, both vehicles spun out until coming to a rest.
firststateupdate.com
Clerk Turns The Tables On Armed Robber
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred earlier this morning in Lewes. Officials said on November 7, 2022, at approximately 6:24 a.m., troopers responded to the BP gas station located at 17580 Coastal Highway regarding a robbery. The investigation showed that an unknown white male suspect had entered the convenience store and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect displayed a sharp object and threatened to harm the cashier if he did not comply. When the cashier refused to comply, the suspect lunged at the victim inside of the store. The cashier defended himself with his own knife, and the suspect fled from the area in a vehicle. The 68-year-old cashier suffered a small cut to his finger in the altercation.
