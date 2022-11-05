ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34: outlets

By KION546 News Team
 3 days ago
Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34, his publicist confirmed to CBS News.

"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in," Carter's agent Roger Paul said in a statement.

Carter, who rose to fame as a child singer in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, was reportedly found dead in his Lancaster home early Saturday morning, according to TMZ.

Aaron Carter's released his first full album "Aaron's Party," on Dec. 1997 and his second, "Oh Aaron" at the age of 13 in 2001.

He also performed with the Backstreet Boys on multiple occasions.

