Kingman County, KS

Crews battle morning house fire in south Wichita

Wichita fire crews are on scene of a house fire in south Wichita. The fire broke out around 5:50 Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of E. 55th Street South, that's between the Kansas Turnpike and Hydraulic. Crews are asking you to avoid the area. A dispatch supervisor with Sedgwick...
WICHITA, KS
Airborne car crashes into Kansas Pizza Hut roof, starting fire

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — Belle Plaine police say a reckless driver lost control and crashed into the Pizza Hut. It began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when they receive the report of an erratic driver in the city. Police Chief Bill Berry says as an officer headed north of Logan Street where the driver had been spotted, the vehicle passed him south at a high rate of speed.
BELLE PLAINE, KS
Police identify man killed in southwest Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man died at the hospital Sunday afternoon after colliding with a Saturn SL while riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The accident happened shortly after 4:00 pm in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur in southwest Wichita. When officers arrived on scene, they found 40-year-old Dennis Bunker seriously hurt with multiple broken bones. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita man killed in Sunday-afternoon motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Wichita man was killed Sunday afternoon in motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur Road. Police say Dennis Bunker was riding a motorcycle east on MacArthur and was struck by a car attempting to turn south into a private drive. The crash...
WICHITA, KS
One dead, one hospitalized after 2-car rollover in South-Central Kansas

MURDOCK, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is dead while a man was hospitalized after a rollover crash involving two vehicles over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the intersection of SE 60 St. and SE 100 Ave. about 3.5 miles south of Murdock with reports of a crash.
WICHITA, KS
Norwich woman dies in crash in Kingman County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has died and another one was critically injured in a crash in Kingman County on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 78-year-old Mary Yahnke of Norwich was driving a 2005 Ford Escape north on SE 100th Avenue. At the same time, a...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
One dead in Kingman Co. crash

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign....
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
Children found safe, man arrested after abduction call in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed it arrested a man suspected of stealing a car with two small children inside from a south Wichita QuikTrip. Police identified that man as 30-year-old Tyler Kirkhart, of Wichita. Arresting charges include two counts of kidnapping, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of interference with parental custody and deprivation of property stemming from an auto theft investigation.
WICHITA, KS
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jakeia Davis

Teenager Jakeia Davis was reported missing on Sept. 24, 2022, in Park City – a town directly north of Wichita. The photo from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which is the only picture made available at this time, shows the 15-year-old wearing sunglasses and with a tattoo on the side of her neck.
PARK CITY, KS
Car stolen with children inside at Wichita convenience store

Police found two children safe after the car they were in was stolen from a convenience store in south Wichita. Officers said a woman stopped at a Quik Trip location at 31st Street South and Seneca around 4 p.m. Monday to put air in her tires. A man walked up and offered to help, then he jumped in the car and drove away. Police found the car a short time later in the 3500 block of South St. Francis. The two children, both under 4 years of age, were found safe.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch PD officer injured while making Sunday arrest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police arrested a man who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday afternoon. Officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th just after 4 p.m. Sunday for a loud music complaint. Forty-five-year-old Gary McQueen was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Multiple gunshots heard early Sunday morning in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no injuries reported after several gunshots heard near Kellogg and interstate 235. The shots were heard near the 5500 block of west Kellogg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded and found no injuries and no suspects as of yet. The investigation is...
WICHITA, KS
