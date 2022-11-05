Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Suburban Times
Thank you Lane
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. After 21 fabulous years running the museum’s educational programs, Lane Sample is announcing her retirement at the end of this year. Lane helped build one of the region’s most impressive and respected education departments, touching the lives of thousands of families over the course of her career. “It has been my privilege to work with amazing young people and dedicated volunteers, along with fabulous staff,” Lane said. While Lane will be missed, we are honored to continue in her footsteps by offering new and exciting programs for years to come.
The Suburban Times
Apprentice Interpreter Applications Due Dec. 1
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. The Apprentice Interpreter program begins in January of each year. It is a hands-on learning program that incorporates living history skills and the instruction of trades as part of a comprehensive training program. The program gives high-school students the opportunity to enhance their 19th century skills...
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Library closed for Veterans Day
The library will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022 in honor of Veterans Day. We resume normal hours on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am – 5pm. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Update on Dr. Claudia Thomas Legacy House
Submitted by Ellie Wilson. The Friends of Dr. Claudia Thomas, in partnership with Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity, are pleased to let you know that we now have reached $81,400 in donations and pledges! Our heartfelt thanks to those who have given generously for this project!. This project serves two...
Hanford is a huge deal, but most Seattleites don't know of it
I covered the Hanford nuclear reservation for more than a decade for the Tri-City Herald. It took me three years just to figure out how all the pieces — political, budgetary, engineering, scientific, economic, cultural and others — fit together. My successor at the Herald, Annette Cary, who...
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Elks #2388 celebrate all Veterans
Submitted by Ana and David Harlos. “So long as there are Veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”. That is the guiding principle guiding the Lakewood Elks #2388 in be hosting a Veterans Day Celebration on Wed. November 9 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
What are the best places to rent in Tacoma for young women?
I, along with another roommate, are all women in our early to mid twenties. I’m self employed and don’t have any preference for night life so I’m down for any safe-ish area, my roommate is looking for a coffee apprenticeship and nightlife.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Library System closed Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day
Pierce County Library System announcement. The Pierce County Library System will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. During that time, the Library’s online services, as always, will be open at www.piercecountylibrary.org, featuring online e-books, audiobooks, videos and magazines as well as other services and resources.
KUOW
Seattle honors Sir Mix-a-Lot for pandemic efforts
Before Sir Mix-a-Lot kicked off the Cloudbreak music festival at Seattle's El Corazón Thursday night, Mayor Bruce Harrell took the stage to officially declare Nov. 3 as "Sir Mix-a-Lot Day" and honor one of the city's most iconic hip-hop artists. “A Central District kid through and through, Sir Mix-A-Lot...
shorelineareanews.com
The lights are back on for us but others are still in the dark
As of 10:45pm Saturday, 14 households in Lake Forest Park had the dubious distinction of being one of the last three power outages in King county. At 11am Saturday, November 5, 2022 a thousand households in Lake Forest Park were without power. By 3pm Saturday only one area of Lake...
Chopper captures video of pod of orcas off Elliott Bay
Chopper 7 captured video of a large pod of orcas off Elliott Bay on Monday. About a dozen orcas were spotted splashing and jumping together. Last year, nearly 30 different Bigg’s orca whales were seen over the Labor Day weekend around the Sound. According to the Orca Behavior Institute,...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Animal Shelter Participating in National Adoption Week
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Each year, more than five million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities® to bring adoptable cats to the Lakewood PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week, taking place November 7-13.
Community gathers for vigil after student killed in shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE — A vigil was held after a shooting at Ingraham High School in North Seattle left one student dead. The vigil was held at 6 p.m. at the Haller Lake Methodist Church to help those affected by the shooting and to honor the victim. “It was passionate and...
'Best of best' gifts for 2022 holiday season: Made in Washington
SEATTLE — Made in Washington has been in business since 1984 to celebrate all things made in the Evergreen State. For the upcoming holiday season, Made in Washington wants people to keep the brick-and-mortar store, and online store, in mind when shopping for gifts. Kristin Frossmo, president of Made...
seattlemet.com
Things to Do at Night in Seattle
Night falls well before five o’clock in the grip of the Big Dark. But that means we get to define “nightlife” more liberally. Seattle’s not exactly a hub of after-hours debauchery, like New York or Los Angeles. Still, our own brand of evening entertainment sustains us during the months when post-work paddleboarding is off the table.
ilovekent.net
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘An open letter to our King County neighbors’
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of South King Media, nor its staff:]. Everyone deserves to live in a safe community, regardless of the color of your skin or how humble your home. Lately there’s been concern our communities aren’t safe, fueled by narratives of rising crime and violence. A recently publicized letter from eight of the 13 South King County mayors made an unsubstantiated claim that policing and drug policy reforms enacted by the state Legislature are driving an increase in crime. Those narratives aren’t just false. They are dangerous. We must prioritize evidence-based approaches to safety for everyone and not fall for the false narrative that we need tough-on-crime policies that lead to violence against BIPOC communities. The cost to our friends and neighbors is far too great.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Another Death on Aurora, Heat Pumps for All, and Seattle Almost Accomplished Something before Changing Its Mind
Aurora Avenue just racked up its sixth death of the year. Congratulations to WSDOT on maintaining Aurora Ave’s record as the deadliest street in Seattle. Nearly a fifth of all traffic deaths in the city happen on this one state-owned road, and to nobody’s surprise, a driver killed a pedestrian there this morning (a man in his 30s who was crossing the road). Don’t worry, though, the city just conducted a survey on how Aurora Ave could be improved, and they plan to start designing some changes next year. I’d suggest erecting memorials for each person killed by drivers, but they’d probably run out of space pretty quickly.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Washington Horse Positive for Pigeon Fever
The state vet office confirmed that a horse in Kitsap County, Washington, has tested positive for pigeon fever. The horse has draining from an abdominal swelling. It is currently under private vet care. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
macaronikid.com
GLOW Metaphysical Market
Join us on Nov 5th from 2pm - 8pm at the Frederickson Community Center at Cross Park - 4420 Military Rd E, Tacoma, WA 98446 - right off Canyon Road between 176th and 160th. The GLOW Metaphysical Market is a FREE, family-friendly, public market showcasing local holistic healing vendors and services offered in the Puyallup and surrounding areas.
Comments / 0