Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
FanSided

Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?

A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
The Spun

There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10

The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
WLWT 5

Bengals-Steelers game flexed out of Sunday Night Football

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Nov. 20 Cincinnati Bengals game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, originally scheduled for 8:20 p.m., has been flexed to 4:25 p.m. The game, originally set to air on NBC has been moved to CBS. The Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers matchup will now be featured...
FOX8 News

Panthers fire 2 coaches after loss to Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistants on Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which it allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. […]
NFL Analysis Network

Roquan Smith Makes Bold Statement About Ravens’ Defense

Looking to shore up their defense for the stretch run of the season, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore traded linebacker A.J. Klein along with a second and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land the tackling machine Smith.
NFL Analysis Network

1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
Cincy Jungle

Tuesday Trenches: Mixon It Up

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t just beat the Carolina Panthers. They beat them so bad they turned around and fired two defensive assistant coaches on Monday. If that doesn’t tell you how the Bengals played on Sunday, nothing will. The Bengals moved to 5-4 after defeating the Panthers by a score of 42-21, in a game so lopsided, Cincinnati pulled Joe Burrow and the rest of the starters early in the fourth quarter. That doesn’t happen very often.
Cincy Jungle

Darrin Simmons speaks on Evan McPherson’s struggles

In the 2021 playoffs, there was no bigger hero for the Cincinnati Bengals thank kicker Evan McPherson. After a rollercoaster beginning to his career, McPherson hit game-winning kicks to advance the team to and through the AFC Championship. With so many clutch kicks under his belt, fans have become spoiled...
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players

Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
