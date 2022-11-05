Read full article on original website
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Kareem Hunt overcome with emotion before Bengals game; Josh Allen’s elbow being evaluated: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Kareem Hunt came to tears during the national anthem before the Browns’ 32-13 Monday night victory over the Bengals, not knowing if it was his last game with this hometown team. “Definitely it was mixed emotions,” Hunt said Monday. “I love Cleveland. I’m from the city...
Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday
The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?
A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
Why Cincinnati Bengals won't face Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime after bye week
The NFL is moving the Bengals (5-4) vs Steelers (2-6) out of the "Sunday Night Football" slot for Week 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Taking the place of the AFC North rivalry matchup will be the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Schefter tweeted Tuesday. ...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Had 1-Word Reaction To Sunday Night's Win
The Chiefs finally beat the Titans on Sunday night. Kansas City, which trailed Tennessee for much of the contest, was able to knock off the AFC rival in overtime to clinch a big-time victory in Week 9. The Chiefs topped the Titans, 20-17, in overtime to improve to 6-2 on...
Mike Hilton laughs off quitter label in plotting return to Bengals’ lineup following bye week
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton was surprised to see a small yet vocal contingent of fans questioning his commitment to the team last week. The comments filled Hilton’s timeline on Twitter after the Bengals announced he would be sidelined against Carolina with an injured finger in the days leading up to the game.
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10
The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
WLWT 5
Bengals-Steelers game flexed out of Sunday Night Football
The NFL announced Tuesday that the Nov. 20 Cincinnati Bengals game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, originally scheduled for 8:20 p.m., has been flexed to 4:25 p.m. The game, originally set to air on NBC has been moved to CBS. The Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers matchup will now be featured...
Panthers fire 2 coaches after loss to Bengals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistants on Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which it allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. […]
Joe Mixon silences critics in record-setting performance against Panthers: ‘The best I’ve ever seen’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Tyler Boyd has been in Cincinnati for every game of Joe Mixon’s career. The two were drafted a year apart in the second-round — Boyd out of Pittsburgh in 2016 and Mixon out of Oklahoma in 2017 — and have been teammates ever since.
NFL Analysis Network
Roquan Smith Makes Bold Statement About Ravens’ Defense
Looking to shore up their defense for the stretch run of the season, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore traded linebacker A.J. Klein along with a second and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land the tackling machine Smith.
wmar2news
Lamar Jackson surprised young fan with heart condition before Saints' game
BALTIMORE — Before Monday night's game, Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson, made a young fan's dreams come true. Jackson met with Landon, a young fan from Mississippi with a heart condition. In a video shared on Twitter, Landon hugs Jackson and breaks down in tears. He had no idea he'd...
NFL Analysis Network
1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9
The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
Cincy Jungle
Tuesday Trenches: Mixon It Up
The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t just beat the Carolina Panthers. They beat them so bad they turned around and fired two defensive assistant coaches on Monday. If that doesn’t tell you how the Bengals played on Sunday, nothing will. The Bengals moved to 5-4 after defeating the Panthers by a score of 42-21, in a game so lopsided, Cincinnati pulled Joe Burrow and the rest of the starters early in the fourth quarter. That doesn’t happen very often.
Cincy Jungle
Darrin Simmons speaks on Evan McPherson’s struggles
In the 2021 playoffs, there was no bigger hero for the Cincinnati Bengals thank kicker Evan McPherson. After a rollercoaster beginning to his career, McPherson hit game-winning kicks to advance the team to and through the AFC Championship. With so many clutch kicks under his belt, fans have become spoiled...
NFL Analysis Network
Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players
Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
Ryan Clark fires shot at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt
ESPN analyst Ryan Clark fired a shot via Twitter on Tuesday night at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt. Brandt, like many who cover the NFL, criticized the Indianapolis Colts for making Jeff Saturday their interim head coach despite his lack of coaching experience. Brandt was incredulous over the hire and...
