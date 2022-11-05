ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Comments / 14

Angel Bouchoux
3d ago

It’s good to see that. Congratulations. It will not be easy but you can now find work on the outside with that. I pray some of them make it.

RayRay
3d ago

very good gentlemen. hope all of you can find a brighter walk in life. looks like you're on your way and this post brought a smile to my face. more of this would be nice to see. 😎👌

kalb.com

4 from Simmesport accused of commercial fishing violations

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Four people from Simmesport have been accused of committing commercial fishing violations on Oct. 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the following individuals were arrested:. Allen P. Kimble, 56, for filing or maintaining false public records...
SIMMESPORT, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Former corrections officer charged for introducing contraband into Ascension Jail

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday November 7, Adam Sylve was arrested following an investigation regarding contraband being brought into the Ascension Parish Jail. He is charged with four-counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office. Sylve was formerly employed in the Corrections Division with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NOLA.com

1 killed in head-on crash in St. Tammany Parish

A head-on crash in Folsom Tuesday claimed the life of one person and sent another to an area hospital, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Louisiana 25 near Village Farms Lane, authorities said. The driver of a Mazda 6 headed north crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of the southbound Dodge Ram truck.
FOLSOM, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Prairieville suspect arrested on drug charges in Assumption Parish

A suspect from Prairieville was arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop near Napoleonville. According to an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office news release, 40-year-old Dennis Pena Molizone was charged with possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of marijuana, and speeding. A patrol deputy reportedly noted...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man dies in deadly East Feliciana Parish crash

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are reportedly investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Holden man early Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. The crash reportedly happened shortly before 4 a.m. on LA 19 south of LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish. Troopers identified the...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WAFB

School, building closures on election day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several school districts have announced closures on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to elections in Louisiana. The following school districts will not have classes:. East Baton Rouge Parish. West Baton Rouge Parish. Ascension Parish. Livingston Parish Public Schools. Classes are set to resume as scheduled on...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Layne Gautreau, owner of Gonzales jewelry business, named honorary sheriff

Layne Gautreau was proclaimed an honorary sheriff with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. In 1989, Layne and his wife, Donna, opened Layne's Diamond Jewelry and Design in Gonzales. Through the business, he has supported various organizations in Ascension Parish, including churches, schools, civic organizations, and more. He served with the...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

ELECTION 2022: 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Judge J Michael McDonald vacated his 2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Division B seat on the First Circuit Court of Appeal and it will take another election for voters to choose his replacement. “Don” Johnson (D): 51,129 (43%) Hunter Greene (R): 39,936 (33%) Beau Higginbotham...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Emaciated dog rescued; owner cited for neglect

POINTE COUPEE (WBRZ) - A frail-looking dog seen roaming a Maringouin neighborhood in late October has been taken from its owners, who were cited for cruelty to animals. The investigation began with reports that an emaciated animal was roaming the streets looking for food. A witness posted photos on social media, asking if anyone could help.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Prairieville man arrested after K-9 uncovers drugs during traffic stop

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop over the weekend. The deputy allegedly saw Dennis Pena Molizone, 40, of Prairieville, commit a traffic violation. Molizone was asked some questions and “during the interview, the deputy noted several factors consistent...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA

