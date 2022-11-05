Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Unidentified drone strike targets Iranian fuel convoy in Syria -Iraqi sources
BAGHDAD/BEIRUT (Reuters) -At least two fuel trucks were destroyed in an air strike by an unidentified drone on the Syrian side of the border with Iraq late on Tuesday, Iraqi security and border officials told Reuters. The strike was carried out by a drone and targeted a tanker truck convoy...
104.1 WIKY
Former Pope Benedict to mount legal defense over abuse cover-up accusation
BERLIN (Reuters) – Former Pope Benedict XVI plans to defend himself in a civil lawsuit lodged at a German court by a man who accuses him of helping to cover up historical abuse, a court spokesperson said on Tuesday. In the latest twist in a long-running scandal engulfing the...
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
104.1 WIKY
Migrants rescued from swamp on Polish-Belarus border as numbers rise
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s Border Guard rescued 10 people from a swamp on the border with Belarus on Tuesday, it said, as Warsaw warns that a new migrant crisis could erupt on its borders. In 2021 a surge in migration from the Middle East and Africa via Belarus...
104.1 WIKY
China willing to contribute to climate compensation mechanism – Chinese climate envoy
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – China would be willing to contribute to a mechanism for compensating poorer countries for losses and damage caused by climate change, China’s climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said on Wednesday at the COP27 conference in Egypt. Xie said China had no obligation to participate,...
104.1 WIKY
Somalia army, allied militia kill 20 al Shabaab fighters in latest offensive
MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Somalia’s army and associated clan militias have killed at least 20 al Shabaab fighters in towns in the centre of the country, a regional official and the Information Ministry said on Wednesday, in the latest onslaught against the group. Ahmed Shire Falagle, information minister for...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Power vacuum adds to risks for crisis-hit Lebanon
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon faces an indefinite government crisis that further complicates the path out of its financial meltdown, adding to risks of instability as hardship deepens and state institutions teeter on the brink of collapse. Lebanon has had neither a head of state nor a fully empowered cabinet...
104.1 WIKY
Catholic priest kidnapped in northern Nigeria, diocese says
KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) – A Nigerian priest was kidnapped from his home in northern Kaduna state, the local Roman Catholic diocese said in a statement on Tuesday, in the first such reported abduction of a clergyman in the state since July. Armed gangs are rife across northern Nigeria where...
104.1 WIKY
U.N., Russia to talk Ukraine grain deal on Friday ahead of extension deadline
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Top U.N. officials will meet a senior Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss extending a Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal and efforts to smooth shipments of Russian food and fertilizers to global markets, the United Nations said. The deal allowing the export of food...
104.1 WIKY
Blast kills four, others injured in Nigeria’s southeast, official says
ONITSHA, Nigeria (Reuters) – At least four people were killed and a dozen more injured on Tuesday following a blast at a popular market in Nigeria’s southeastern state of Anambra, a witness and official said. Emeka Umeagbalasi, who heads civil society group Intersociety and witnessed the incident, said...
104.1 WIKY
Bangladesh sought IMF loan to prevent economic crisis, says minister
DHAKA (Reuters) – Bangladesh’s finance minister said on Wednesday the country had sought an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan to ensure economic instability does not escalate into a crisis. The IMF provisionally agreed a $4.5-billion support programme on Wednesday for Bangladesh, hit by inflation and dwindling reserves of...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Bulgaria’s euro zone entry threatened by election stalemate
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria’s longstanding political deadlock threatens to delay its plan to adopt the euro on Jan. 1, 2024, at a time when the eurosceptic and pro-Russian Revival party is increasingly vocal and Bulgarians themselves are deeply divided about the euro. Joining the euro zone would help...
104.1 WIKY
Iran calls for deeper ties in energy and trade with Russia – Nournews
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani called on Wednesday for deeper ties in energy, transportation, agriculture, trade and banking with Russia, said NourNews, which is affiliated with the country’s top security body. Shamkhani’s comments came after his meeting with Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai...
104.1 WIKY
Biden to meet with leaders of Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia -officials
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia during a wide-ranging trip that includes an international climate summit and meetings of ASEAN and the Group of 20 industrialized nations, senior administration officials said on Tuesday. The officials were not able to say...
104.1 WIKY
UN chief Guterres laughs off ‘wrong speech’ moment at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivered an unexpected moment of levity at the COP27 climate conference on Wednesday, reading the beginning of the wrong speech before realising, chuckling and starting again with a different opening line. Speaking in the main plenary hall of the...
104.1 WIKY
South African court reverses earlier ruling against Amazon’s Africa HQ
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – A South African court has overturned an earlier order halting construction of Amazon’s new African headquarters in Cape Town after some descendants of the country’s earliest inhabitants said the land it would be built on was sacred. In March the court agreed to...
104.1 WIKY
Hungary industry minister resigns over energy issues – website index.hu
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary’s Minister for Technology and Industry Laszlo Palkovics has resigned ahead of a planned transfer of the energy portfolio to a new energy ministry, news website index.hu reported on Wednesday. Reuters could not independently verify the information. “It is the Prime Minister who decides on members of...
104.1 WIKY
Torrential floods in West Africa hurt food security
DANA, Cameroon (Reuters) – Souloukna Mourga plodded through his flooded millet and cotton field in northern Cameroon and uprooted soggy stems that had a few bolls on them. All six hectares of mostly dead crops were under water. The 50-year-old father of 12 is one of an estimated 4...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. allows transactions to free sanctioned oil tanker stranded in Indonesia
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. government has allowed some transactions to take place with a sanctioned oil supertanker in efforts to free the vessel stranded in Indonesian waters, a U.S. embassy spokesperson in Singapore said. The Indonesian navy has been trying to free the Djibouti-registered ship, Young Yong, which...
Comments / 0