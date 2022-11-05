WATCH: FSU true freshman defensive lineman squats nearly 600 pounds

This is pretty wild...

Florida State's interior defensive line is one of the deepest position groups on the roster. From top to bottom, the group is lined with experience, talent, and youth. It's truly a unit that is primed to produce in the present and in the future.

Everyone is more than familiar with veterans Robert Cooper and Fabien Lovett. Productive reserves such as Malcolm Ray, Jarrett Jackson, and Joshua Farmer have all had their moments as well.

Waiting in the wings are true freshmen such as Ayobami Tifase, Daniel Lyons, and Bishop Thomas.

Tifase signed with the Seminoles in June after reclassifying from the 2023 class to select the program over Arkansas, Virginia Tech, and others. He's academically redshirting this season due to being a partial qualifier but that hasn't limited his contributions on the practice field.

The 6-foot-3 1/2, 311-pound has consistently been a member of Florida State's scout team as he emulates opposing players to help the offense prepare for upcoming opponents. Tifase is making progress on the football field, in the classroom, and in the weight room.

Earlier this week, Tifase posted a video to social media where he hit a 575-pound squat. Remember, we're talking about a true freshman who just recently turned 18.

Check it out below.

