PICKERINGTON — The Newark Catholic volleyball team dug deep early on Saturday, and the momentum sent the Green Wave to the state tournament.

NC swept Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 25-23, 25-23, 25-10, at Pickerington North to win its third Division IV regional title in four seasons.

The Green Wave, who overcome a 22-19 deficit in the first set, play Monroeville at noon Thursday at Wright State.