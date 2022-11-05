WATCH: Full highlights of the Iowa Hawkeyes’ well-rounded win at the Purdue Boilermakers

Kiss that two-game losing streak against the Purdue Boilermakers goodbye. For the first time since October of 2016, Iowa has a win at Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Hawkeyes made sure it was a convincing win, too. Iowa (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) built a 17-0 first half lead and added a 75-yard touchdown run from phenom freshman running back Kaleb Johnson after intermission to race away from Purdue (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten), 24-3.

Johnson finished with 20 carries for 200 rushing yards. In the process, he became the first Hawkeye freshman since Marcus Coker in 2010 to have two 100-yard rushing games. He also finished with the second-most rushing yards in a single game by an Iowa freshman behind Coker’s 219 rushing yards against Missouri in the 2010 Insight Bowl.

Spencer Petras completed 13-of-23 passes for 192 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. Meanwhile, Iowa frustrated Aidan O’Connell and Purdue all afternoon long.

O’Connell was intercepted twice and finished just 20-of-43 passing for a season-low 168 yards. The Hawkeyes forced seven Purdue punts and turned the Boilermakers over on downs three times.

Suffice it to say, Iowa made the Hawkeye state happy all afternoon long. Here’s all of the biggest Hawkeye highlights at Purdue conveniently located in one place. Take a look below at a big day for the Hawks.

Fighting the conditions

https://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1588940774506262528?s=20&t=JBK-mG0dT5ITJXKyiRpLJg

Tory tape

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1588932556468224000?s=20&t=cQZijO56No6plPIYDX4wOQ

Not a harbinger of things to come

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1588933808509919233?s=20&t=cQZijO56No6plPIYDX4wOQ

All aboard Air Petras

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1588936694870540291?s=20&t=cQZijO56No6plPIYDX4wOQ

Kaevon Merriweather perfectly played for his third INT

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1588938239427153921?s=20&t=cQZijO56No6plPIYDX4wOQ

Nico Ragaini with the wheels

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1588938959526174724?s=20&t=cQZijO56No6plPIYDX4wOQ

Seeing double

https://twitter.com/IowaOnBTN/status/1588959134761746438?s=20&t=JBK-mG0dT5ITJXKyiRpLJg

Seth Benson gets in on the INT fun

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1588941298916024320?s=20&t=cQZijO56No6plPIYDX4wOQ

Kaleb Johnson is speed

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1588941926031556609?s=20&t=cQZijO56No6plPIYDX4wOQ

So much for perfection

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1588943019553824769?s=20&t=cQZijO56No6plPIYDX4wOQ

Lukas Van Ness is a monster

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1588946484841664513?s=20&t=cQZijO56No6plPIYDX4wOQ

Freaky fast from Kaleb Johnson

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1588954988642029573?s=20&t=cQZijO56No6plPIYDX4wOQ

It's a FINAL

https://twitter.com/IowaOnBTN/status/1588974808741838849?s=20&t=JBK-mG0dT5ITJXKyiRpLJg

Bringing home the dub!

https://twitter.com/HawkeyeFootball/status/1588993177498710016?s=20&t=JBK-mG0dT5ITJXKyiRpLJg

12 straight in November, onto Wisconsin

12 straight in November, onto Wisconsin

https://twitter.com/Hassel_Chris/status/1588972758163083264?s=20&t=JBK-mG0dT5ITJXKyiRpLJg

