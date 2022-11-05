Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Humboldt by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-10 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southwestern Humboldt FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-10 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Comments / 0