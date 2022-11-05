ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I'm not spending my Celtics money' says Boston superstar Jayson Tatum

Fans of Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum may not know the St. Louis native has struggled to make ends meet in his past, even living under the threat of eviction at one point when his home was at risk of a bank foreclosure. So, with that in mind, it should probably come as no surprise that Tatum is not especially big on spending the money he earns from the Celtics.
BOSTON, MA
Lakers Daily

John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100

Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets Trade Features Anthony Davis

Sometimes, drastic measures are required. NBA teams are no different. Nobody likes it. Usually, we’d prefer a less radical solution to a problem. If it isn’t available, drastic measures may be the only option. If you haven’t noticed, the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of problems. Granted,...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check

Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
thecomeback.com

Los Angeles Lakers exploring absolutely blockbuster trade

The Los Angeles Lakers, off to a disappointing 2-7 start to their 2022-23 campaign, are exploring options for trading star forward Anthony Davis, according to Bill Simmons of The Ringer. The Lakers acquired the star in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. The Lakers are exploring this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
WASHINGTON, CA

