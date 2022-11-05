Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Los Angeles Airbnb RulesDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
You Need To Try These New Restaurants Opening Up In Los AngelesDayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
Julius Erving says Kyrie Irving has not played his final game in the NBA.
'I'm not spending my Celtics money' says Boston superstar Jayson Tatum
Fans of Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum may not know the St. Louis native has struggled to make ends meet in his past, even living under the threat of eviction at one point when his home was at risk of a bank foreclosure. So, with that in mind, it should probably come as no surprise that Tatum is not especially big on spending the money he earns from the Celtics.
John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100
Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
Shannon Sharpe Accuses The Brooklyn Nets Of Trying To Rob Kyrie Irving Of His Dignity
Shannon Sharpe hits out at the Nets, says they're robbing Kyrie Irving of his dignity.
BREAKING: Dwight Howard Signs With New Team
On Monday night, Dwight Howard announced that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards. The eight-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Shocking Update About Anthony Davis’ Lakers Future
To the surprise of virtually no one, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily to begin the 2022-23 NBA season. While they have gotten things figured out for the most part defensively, this team is severely flawed on the offensive side of the court. Los Angeles is currently 7th in...
John Salley Supports His Friend Nia Long, Explains Why Ime Udoka Will Never Coach In NBA Again
Former NBA player John Salley is certain that Ime Udoka will never get a job of a head coach in the league.
This Lakers-Rockets Trade Features Anthony Davis
Sometimes, drastic measures are required. NBA teams are no different. Nobody likes it. Usually, we’d prefer a less radical solution to a problem. If it isn’t available, drastic measures may be the only option. If you haven’t noticed, the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of problems. Granted,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check
Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
thecomeback.com
Los Angeles Lakers exploring absolutely blockbuster trade
The Los Angeles Lakers, off to a disappointing 2-7 start to their 2022-23 campaign, are exploring options for trading star forward Anthony Davis, according to Bill Simmons of The Ringer. The Lakers acquired the star in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. The Lakers are exploring this...
Golf Digest
Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy
Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
SB Nation
LeBron James lied about listening to Migos in 2010, and has a history of telling little fibs
The NBA community has been mourning the death of rapper Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Ball, since he was killed in Houston last week. Takeoff was 1/3rd of Migos, the popular rap trio from Atlanta that went to the top of the charts with their sophomore album “Culture” and were often seen in NBA circles.
Magic Johnson Emotionally Reveals When He Found Out His Son Was Gay: "I Saw Early On He's Playing With Dolls, Like To Play Dress-Up..."
Magic Johnson opens up on the signals he saw before realizing his son was gay.
Marc Stein Says Ime Udoka Had To Forfeit Half Of His $4 Million Salary As Part Of His Suspension
Marc Stein revealed that Ime Udoka had to forfeit half of his $4 million salary as part of his suspension.
Stephen Curry’s Elegant Car Collection: The Greatest Shooter Has Great Taste
Stephen Curry's car collection is classy and amazing.
Celtics Fans Will Love This Quote from Jayson Tatum After Win vs. Grizzlies
The Boston Celtics took down the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night for their third straight win, but there was a scary moment toward the end of the contest. With under 30 seconds remaining in the game and Boston up four points, Memphis point guard Ja Morant dove for a loose ball and in the ...
Zion Williamson Gets Real On People Making Fun Of His Weight: "I Don't Think They Realized What Kind Of Impact That Can Have..."
Zion Williamson gives his honest tkae on the weight jokes he's received.
Comments / 0