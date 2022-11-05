Read full article on original website
The 11 Deadliest Roads In These East Texas Counties
As we approach the holiday season, there will be more people on the road and the chances of getting into an accident increases. One of the factors that contribute to this rise is drunk driving and with holiday parties on the way, that number will surely increase. A study done...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
See How North Texas Counties Voted for Texas Governor
Curious how the vote went for governor in the various North Texas counties?. See the vote totals broken down by county embedded in the boxes below. Source: Associated Press. (Note: This data may be slightly different than results from NBC News' Decision Desk used elsewhere on this site) Amy O'Kruk/NBC.
Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing
One Texas resident matched all five numbers in the November 7 Powerball drawing.
firefighternation.com
Tornado Wipes Out TX Firehouse
Tornadoes swept through Northeast Texas and Oklahoma Friday, inflicting severe damage on the Firehouse in Hughes Springs. Video shared online shows the firehouse took a major hit, collapsing doors and parts of the roof on the fire apparatus inside. The storms touched down early Friday evening, damaging hundreds of structures....
Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed to have Touchdown in Metroplex
Multiple tornadoes touched down across Texas during the recent Fall storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Four tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater touched down east of the Metroplex on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed the four tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that the NWS survey crew canvassed the damge area and confirmed one tornado hit Lamar County, one in Hopkins County, one in Rains and Hopkins County and one in Henderson County.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
Winning of any kind, anywhere is one thing, but it's a whole other thing when your win can equate to your bank account skyrocketing by, let's say, $1 million.
The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas
The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
29 Kids Have Disappeared In Texas Since October 1st, 2022
Being a father myself, I can only imagine the pain and longing associated with your child going missing. According to the Texas Center For The Missing, there were 46,581 missing person reports filed in 2021. Out of those missing reports, 33,774 were children. Every one of those represents an entire...
This Winter You Can Now Get $2,400 for Bills Thanks to New ‘Texas Utility Help’ Program
It's back this winter. Thanks to the Texas Utility Help program, those eligible here in Tyler, Longview and across Texas may qualify for help. Texas homeowners and renters who meet the criteria can apply to receive help paying utility bills. “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard...
At least 2 dead after tornadoes strike Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, officials say
At least two people have been killed after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas late Friday, damaging homes and knocking out power for thousands as officials launch search and rescue efforts.
Here’s a look at East Texas Election Day turnout
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Election Day excited many voters, we checked in on different polling locations throughout East Texas to see how things were coming along. Early voter turnout in Texas has been far below what was expected for these midterms. Tuesday at the Smith County Voting Hub in downtown Tyler, however, we saw a […]
North Texas hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV cases
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The early surge of RSV is continuing to fill hospital beds in North Texas. Emergency rooms and urgent care facilities across the metroplex are overwhelmed with children with the respiratory illness. "If you look at it compared to last year, we're about four times as many positive tests as we had last year at this time," said Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, chief of infectious diseases at Children's Health. According to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, 94.5% of pediatric beds in Trauma Service E – which covers 19 counties in North Texas, including Dallas and Tarrant – are occupied right...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Total Lunar Eclipse Over North Texas 2022
NBC 5 viewers got up early on Nov. 8, 2022, to see a total lunar eclipse. The total eclipse began at 4:17 am CST as the moon passed into Earth's shadow known as the umbra. At that time the moon appeared to be a coppery-red color.
CBS Austin
Recent rain makes insignificant impact on South-Central Texas drought
Despite recent rainfall, drought conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon in South-Central Texas. Tuesday the Austin Integrated Water Resource Planning Community Task Force met for a regular update on current water supply. “We did see that October was dryer and warmer than average and we anticipate those...
cbs19.tv
NWS: 7 tornadoes confirmed across East Texas; damage surveys ongoing
TEXAS, USA — As the second day of surveying comes to a close, preliminary findings from the National Weather Service brings a new total of seven confirmed tornadoes from Friday night's storms. The first addition coming from Hughes Springs in Cass County where damage aligned with a high-end EF-1...
fox4news.com
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Texas Friday, NWS says
DALLAS - The severe weather that dumped rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday was also responsible for at least nine tornadoes in Texas. The National Weather Service spent the weekend surveying damage in Lamar and Henderson Counties. They determined at an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 160 miles...
Texas foliage finally seeing effects of cooler temperatures
If you've been waiting for autumn colors to reach the trees, now is the time.
7 stereotypes Americans wrongly project on Texans
Whether you embrace or are embarrassed about certain stereotypes about Texas, once you enter the state it's easy to see how diverse and full of life the people and places in Texas can be.
Savory Texas Squirrel Meat Can Be a Recipe For Disaster
There are a lot of things our forefathers ate out of necessity. Squirrel meat used to be very popular. Hunting squirrel is a popular sport. It is a great introduction to skills needed to go after other games, like deer. Here in Texas, with the exception of the panhandle and...
State of Texas: False election information targets Spanish-speaking voters
Bad or misleading information on social media is nothing new, but researchers worry it's having a bigger effect on Spanish-speaking Latino communities in Texas and the rest of the country.
