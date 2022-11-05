NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The early surge of RSV is continuing to fill hospital beds in North Texas. Emergency rooms and urgent care facilities across the metroplex are overwhelmed with children with the respiratory illness. "If you look at it compared to last year, we're about four times as many positive tests as we had last year at this time," said Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, chief of infectious diseases at Children's Health. According to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, 94.5% of pediatric beds in Trauma Service E – which covers 19 counties in North Texas, including Dallas and Tarrant – are occupied right...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO