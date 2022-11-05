Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Governor Evers Beats Michels—and Democrats Have Life in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has won another term in office, after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels in their neck-and-neck contest, according to three major networks. Speaking from Milwaukee in the early hours of Wednesday, Michels said he had called Evers to concede. “Unfortunately the math doesn’t add up,” he...
NBC26
GOP's Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels conceded Wednesday to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.
NBC26
Wisconsin Republicans' bid for supermajorities in doubt
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans' push to establish veto-proof legislative supermajorities Tuesday looked doubtful as they trailed in key races they needed to flip. Failure to win the supermajorities would ensure that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would remain able to block GOP bills. Republicans needed to flip five...
Why the AP called Wisconsin governor race for Tony Evers
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED WISCONSIN FOR TONY EVERS. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers showed strength over Republican challenger Tim Michels in even the conservative Milwaukee suburbs. That’s what led The Associated Press to be able to call the governor’s race for Evers early Wednesday. Evers also racked...
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WBAY Green Bay
Democrat Tony Evers wins another term as Wisconsin governor
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Democrat Tony Evers will serve another four years as Wisconsin governor after defeating Republican businessman Tim Michels in the Midterm Election. Evers defeated Michels 51 percent to 48 percent. The Democrat secured 1,348,563 votes to Michels’ 1,263,768 votes. “Wisconsin we love you,” Evers said after...
Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
WBAY Green Bay
Ron Johnson votes in Oshkosh
Brisk breezes from the southeast will continue. Wisconsin voters in the midterm election. It's a busy day in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin 2022 election: Live updates on midterm elections
Bookmark the page as well as our live election results page for the latest information on Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections.
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Ron Johnson’s election headquarters
8:55 p.m. – First wave of results. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The first wave of votes are being counted and tallied as the crowd is beginning to fill the room at Republican incumbent Ron Johnson’s election headquarters. Early votes are leaning toward Johnson’s challenger, Democrat Mandela Barnes,...
95.5 FM WIFC
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Campaign urges votes for dropout
MILWAUKEE - Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a new campaign urges votes for a Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate who dropped out of the race in September. The Nov. 2 Marquette University Law School Poll showed Tony Evers and Tim Michels tied. Two percent went to independent candidate Joan Ellis Beglinger.
Daily Cardinal
The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections
As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
Latinos get out the vote in Wisconsin
By Diego Ramos Bechara, special to News 3 Now MILWAUKEE — “El Voto Latino Decidirá,” the Latino vote will decide. This chant echoed across Milwaukee’s south side. “We want people who’ll support us, won’t discriminate against us, and we want to cause change,” said Samanta Cardona, a voter from Milwaukee who moved from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Historic West Mitchell Street,...
CBS 58
Wisconsin voters will weigh in on marijuana, guns on Election Day
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor are drawing the most attention, there are other ways that voters can make their voice heard on Tuesday's ballot. No less than eight Wisconsin cities and counties have marijuana referendum legalization questions put before their voters, including:. Appleton.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin elections already tied up in court
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
Why 60% of eligible voters may skip the midterm elections
40% of eligible voters are expected to turn out for the midterm elections. NBC 26 asked several non-voters why they're exercising their right not to vote on election day.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Chairmen of the parties
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Polls open at 7 A.M. Tuesday for the midterm election. Millions of dollars have been spent to sway opinions in this very important election cycle for the state of Wisconsin. Marquette University Law School poll director Charles Franklin told us the polling suggests an 80-percent turnout.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: What election analysts are looking for on election night (besides who wins)
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your Voice, Your Vote coverage continues Tuesday on Action 2 News with live, streaming coverage of election night on all of our digital platforms starting at 8 P.M. when the polls close. We’ll have political analysis from Michael Kraft, professor emeritus at the University of...
Wisconsin Gov. Evers way ahead of Republican challenger Michels in direct donations, but losing in outside spending
The Wisconsin governor has raised nearly $42 million to Michels’ mostly self-funded $25 million. But independent groups have spent more than $13 million trying to get the Republican elected, compared to about $4 million for the Democrat. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has raised about $42 million in his reelection...
