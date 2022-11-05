ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Beast

Governor Evers Beats Michels—and Democrats Have Life in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has won another term in office, after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels in their neck-and-neck contest, according to three major networks. Speaking from Milwaukee in the early hours of Wednesday, Michels said he had called Evers to concede. “Unfortunately the math doesn’t add up,” he...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC26

GOP's Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels conceded Wednesday to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC26

Wisconsin Republicans' bid for supermajorities in doubt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans' push to establish veto-proof legislative supermajorities Tuesday looked doubtful as they trailed in key races they needed to flip. Failure to win the supermajorities would ensure that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would remain able to block GOP bills. Republicans needed to flip five...
WISCONSIN STATE
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Democrat Tony Evers wins another term as Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Democrat Tony Evers will serve another four years as Wisconsin governor after defeating Republican businessman Tim Michels in the Midterm Election. Evers defeated Michels 51 percent to 48 percent. The Democrat secured 1,348,563 votes to Michels’ 1,263,768 votes. “Wisconsin we love you,” Evers said after...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Ron Johnson’s election headquarters

8:55 p.m. – First wave of results. NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The first wave of votes are being counted and tallied as the crowd is beginning to fill the room at Republican incumbent Ron Johnson’s election headquarters. Early votes are leaning toward Johnson’s challenger, Democrat Mandela Barnes,...
WISCONSIN STATE
95.5 FM WIFC

Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
WAUSAU, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Campaign urges votes for dropout

MILWAUKEE - Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a new campaign urges votes for a Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate who dropped out of the race in September. The Nov. 2 Marquette University Law School Poll showed Tony Evers and Tim Michels tied. Two percent went to independent candidate Joan Ellis Beglinger.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections

As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Latinos get out the vote in Wisconsin

By Diego Ramos Bechara, special to News 3 Now MILWAUKEE — “El Voto Latino Decidirá,” the Latino vote will decide. This chant echoed across Milwaukee’s south side. “We want people who’ll support us, won’t discriminate against us, and we want to cause change,” said Samanta Cardona, a voter from Milwaukee who moved from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Historic West Mitchell Street,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin voters will weigh in on marijuana, guns on Election Day

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor are drawing the most attention, there are other ways that voters can make their voice heard on Tuesday's ballot. No less than eight Wisconsin cities and counties have marijuana referendum legalization questions put before their voters, including:. Appleton.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin elections already tied up in court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Chairmen of the parties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Polls open at 7 A.M. Tuesday for the midterm election. Millions of dollars have been spent to sway opinions in this very important election cycle for the state of Wisconsin. Marquette University Law School poll director Charles Franklin told us the polling suggests an 80-percent turnout.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

