Homeless in Green Bay given 72-hour notices to remove belongings in city park
A homeless man in Green Bay says that police told him and other people without shelter that they have three days to remove their belongings from St. John's Park.
WBAY Green Bay
Veterans embark on 60th Old Glory Honor Flight
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans from Wisconsin left Appleton International Airport Wednesday for the 60th Old Glory Honor Flight. The veterans are traveling to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials in their honor. The flight left the airport Wednesday morning and will return later this evening. The public is...
WBAY Green Bay
2022 Veterans Day offers
(WBAY) - Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. Let us know about special offers for veterans and active-duty service members in November at web@wbay.com. Offers are listed alphabetically by business or organization. This page will be updated through November 10. We are not listing events that are not meant for public attendance (such as school events or business appreciation luncheons).
wearegreenbay.com
Hy-Vee opens sixth store in the state of Wisconsin
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new grocery store is opening its doors in Ashwaubenon. Customers say the store will serve as a one-stop shop for all their household needs. Hy-Vee customer Denny Knutson says the new Hy-Vee store has everything he needs. “They’ll offer you coffee, lunch, shopping, and...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight people without a home after apartment fire in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight people are without a home after an apartment fire in the city of Green Bay on Monday evening. According to a release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the 300 block of Leeland Street for a smoke alarm going off inside an apartment complex.
NEW Green Bay Rock Climbing Facility Opens This Winter!
The difficulties of making it through a Wisconsin winter are not a secret, and when you are trying to keep kids active and entertained, a new option for indoor fun and movement is always welcome. This winter, Green Bay will welcome the first state-of-the-art climbing gym to the area, Odyssey Climbing and Fitness.
seehafernews.com
Eight People Left Homeless Following Green Bay Fire
A fire in Green Bay last night has left eight people without a home. Fire crews were sent to an apartment complex on Leeland Street at around 6:35 p.m. after multiple witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from an apartment. A total of five engines, two ladder trucks, and several other...
WBAY Green Bay
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Northeast Wisconsin, there is another supermarket option. The new Hy-Vee opens in Ashwaubenon and brings with it a couple of firsts. The store at Bay Park Square Mall, in the former Shopko, is the first Hy-Vee supermarket in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s...
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS I Northeast Wisconsin sees early but beautiful sunset after turning back the clocks
(WLUK) -- Even with the end of Daylight Saving Time pushing sunset up to around 4:30 p.m. these days, many people in Northeast Wisconsin got a chance to capture Monday's sunset. Viewers in Oshkosh submitted pictures of vibrant skies, while others saw more pastel colors as the sun set. Share...
wearegreenbay.com
Dog bites man at Blue Rail Park in Manitowoc County, officers seeking owner
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are currently looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in an alleged biting incident on Monday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on November 7 at around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to Blue Rail Park along the walkway leading to the fenced-in dog area on Maritime Drive.
WBAY Green Bay
Fire damages Green Bay apartment building, 8 displaced
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were responding to an alarm going off in an apartment complex on Green Bay’s west side Monday night when they began receiving phone calls of smoke coming from an apartment. The first firefighters on the scene just after 6:30 found smoke coming from...
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Total eclipse of the moon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s only a coincidence that on the eve of election day the world falls under a blood moon. In fact, it’s partly the world’s fault. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz will explain everything you need to know about the total eclipse of the moon overnight -- all the parts that move into place, when to set your alarm, and whether you might wake up to the disappointment of cloud cover or the thrill of a clear view.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket
Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man killed in fiery crash in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man died in a crash in Manitowoc County Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was 20-years-old. His name was not released. At about 4:35 a.m., deputies and first responders were called to County Highway W at Milwaukee Street in...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Police Warning of Social Media Rental Scams
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is warning the community of scams on social media sites regarding properties for rent. In these incidents, the scammer will fraudulently list a property for rent. They’ll then pose as the landlord, and scam a victim out of money that the victim thought was for a security deposit.
wearegreenbay.com
Man in Green Bay charged with homicide, drug-related crimes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Green Bay is facing five charges and over 50 years in prison after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in an overdose death back in March. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old William Patnode Jr. was...
WBAY Green Bay
Trial delayed in deadly Sturgeon Bay fire
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A trial has been delayed for a Sturgeon Bay man charged in a deadly bar fire. Anthony Gonzalez, 58, is charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide and five counts of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety in the February fire at Butch’s Bar.
