ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Demonstrators for Iran take to the Embarcadero

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KLBNT_0j0Ayb5K00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People gathered along the Embarcadero Saturday afternoon in support of the people of Iran.

‘Power to the people’: Twitter launches subscriptions

The group has been protesting for weeks since the death of 21-year-old Mahsa Amini. Amini died in the custody of Iranian morality police after being in a coma for three days. The Iranian police say she died from heart illness, but others believe she was severely beaten while in police custody. Police and the government of Iran have denied this claim.

Amini’s death in September sparked global outrage, and Iranians took to the streets to protest the harsh treatment of citizens by the Iranian government. Students took to the streets in droves and young women removed their hijabs and cut their hair publicly in protest.

One protestor at Saturday’s demonstration on the Embarcadero, Jaleh Niazi, says that this movement is special because it is being led by women and by the youth. Niazi tells KRON4 that these demonstrations “model how an individual woman or a group of women can lead a movement.”

According to Niazi, the current demands of the demonstrators are related to human rights and basic needs, “We aren’t asking for a military intervention, but we are asking that the United States stand up for human rights,” she said.

Niazi says that she hopes citizens in this country will keep their eyes–and the pressure–on the Iranian government because, “Those in Iran are watching leaders here in the U.S. to see what they can get away with.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Peninsula House race ends after Canepa concedes

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – California State Assembly President Pro Tem Kevin Mullin (D-San Mateo) has won the race to succeed Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) in the United States House of Representatives district including southern San Francisco and much of San Mateo County, according to preliminary election returns. Mullin won 57.1% of the […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
milpitasbeat.com

From Vietnam to Milpitas: My journey to a better life

This is a sponsored post. My name is Hon Lien. I came from Bac Lieu, a coastal city in Southern Vietnam. My father, born in China, moved to South Vietnam. My father married my mother in Vietnam and created a family. I am one of eleven brothers and sisters. In 1978, my family escaped Vietnam by boat. My family spent 13 months in a Malaysian refugee camp and resettled in the United States on December 26, 1979. That evening, having delivered my family to freedom, my father suffered a stroke and died shortly after.
MILPITAS, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco teachers union files complaint to state

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After working without the proper pay and benefits for several months, teachers in San Francisco are taking their grievances to the next level. The teachers union has filed an official complaint against the school district. “There has never been a time that even my predecessors can recall a situation like this, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Salesforce joins list of tech companies ordering layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Salesforce, the largest private employer in San Francisco, is laying off hundreds of employees and joining a string of major Bay Area tech companies cutting their workforces. A Salesforce spokesperson issued a statement to KRON4 Tuesday, writing, “Our sales performance process drives accountability. Unfortunately, that can lead to some leaving the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Mayor Breed Looks Like the Real Election Night Winner. Now What?

Election night results suggest San Francisco’s political shift—not fully to the right, but certainly right-adjacent to the more liberal, progressive wing of the Democratic Party—is in full swing. The moderate camp of city politics appears to be on the verge of keeping all of Mayor London Breed’s...
TEXAS STATE
Paradise Post

2022 Election: Live updates, state and county results

Looking for news and analysis of the Nov. 8 general elections? We’ve got you covered as the Bay Area News Group’s Paul Rogers reports live on the trends and impact of voting in the Bay Area, California and the nation. Starting off with a preview of five things...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

San Jose mayoral candidates locked in tight race

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Tech entrepreneur-turned-politician Matt Mahan is ahead of Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez in the race to succeed Sam Liccardo as mayor of the capital of Silicon Valley, according to preliminary election returns. Mahan has won 51.7% of the vote, compared to 48.2% won by Chavez, according to the Santa […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Key Bay Area elections too close to call

OAKLAND, Calif. - Several high-profile races around the Bay Area were too close to call as Election Night drew to a close. Winners had not yet emerged in the contests for San Jose mayor, Oakland mayor, San Francisco district attorney and Alameda County district attorney. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Loren Taylor ahead in race for Oakland Mayor

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – East Oakland councilman Loren Taylor is winning the race to succeed Libby Schaaf as mayor of Oakland, according to preliminary election returns.  Taylor has won 53.2% of the vote, compared to 46.7% won by Sheng Thao in the ninth round of ranked-choice voting, according to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco District 4 candidates neck-and-neck

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s a tight race in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood, with District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar neck-and-neck with challenger Joel Engardio in his bid to unseat the incumbent representing the Sunset neighborhood on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, according to preliminary election returns. As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Engardio has […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco jury tosses out false murder confessions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Florida prison inmate falsely confessed to two unsolved San Francisco homicides, according to his public defenders. Last week, a jury saw through Roy Lacy’s lies and acquitted him following a two-month-long trial. “Around the time of the murders — a stabbing in 1999 and a shooting in 2000 — Lacy […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Widening tech, biotech job cuts could jolt broader Bay Area economy: experts

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bay Area tech and biotech companies have recently revealed plans to chop thousands of jobs, layoffs that raise the specter that these cutbacks might haunt the region’s broader economy. Facebook app owner Meta Platforms is the latest Bay Area tech company that’s thought to...
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

50K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy