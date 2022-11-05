ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Minneapolis tiki bar transforms into tacky Christmas destination

Even though retro tiki bar, Psycho Suzi’s is currently for sale, the restaurant is still open and leaning in to the holidays like always. For the last five years Psycho Suzi’s opens the doors on October 1st with a whole new look and theme. They call it Mary’s Christmas Palace. Inside, every inch from top to bottom is covered with gaudy holiday décor. And this year, they’ve even added a new room that’s unofficially called Mrs. Claus’ Champagne Room. Mary’s Christmas Palace will remain in place through January 28th and reservations are highly encouraged.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans flock to buy lottery tickets in hopes of being world's next billionaire

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many are dreaming big today hoping to turn a $2 Powerball ticket into $1.6 billion.WCCO's Allen Henry spoke with Minnesotans today who are hoping to become the world's next billionaire. "We've noticed an upsurge in sales. This morning, we've sold over $400 in lottery tickets already," said Sam Osman, who works at Bobby and Steve's Auto World.The jackpot has been steadily growing since Aug. 3 when someone in Pennsylvania won $200 million.The last time someone won the Powerball in Minnesota though was August 2013."It is for fun mostly for me. I've been playing for a while. I go in on a few different tickets a week. I get lucky here and there with winning small amounts. So, there's always that hope," said Dell Barse.The odds of winning of course are small: 1 in 292.2 million. But that's not stopping people from dreaming big about what they'd do with the winnings. "My family would be well taken care of. that's important to me. Not just immediate family but extended family as well. So, anyone can dream big," said Barse.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Three $50,000 Minnesota Winners But No Jackpot in Powerball Drawing

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Monday’s Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $1.9 billion after another drawing without a jackpot winner came and went Saturday night. There were big winners in Minnesota for the third straight drawing. The Minnesota Lottery says three $50,000 winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Plymouth, Outing and Apple Valley.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota Untold: The Unwanted – Lessons from the Gateway

(FOX 9) - Panic over downtown crime. Demolition of homeless encampments. Civic leaders worried about businesses fleeing the city. Welcome to the City of Minneapolis in 2022. But it also feels a lot like 1958. Sixty years ago, Minneapolis found itself in an existential crisis over the homeless problem of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota

My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Zoo Welcomes Back Bottlenose Dolphins

The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley like many zoos around the country including The Lake Superior Zoo often exchanges animals on a temporary or more permanent basis. The pod of bottlenose dolphins that are back at the Minnesota Zoo is temporary. I was over the moon when I first saw...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Check Out Minnesota Gophers Coach PJ Fleck’s Amazing Lake House

University of Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck has quite the home on Lake Minnetonka. When you're the head football coach at the biggest college in Minnesota, you're going to have a pretty nice home, right? And, for PJ Fleck, current head coach of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, this home on Lake Minnetonka would probably qualify as 'pretty nice.'
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers. Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20. The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

This Minnesota Business Just Won Me Over By What They Did Last Week

It's not every day you hear about something good happening. Granted this good news comes on the heels of something bad happening, it does offer me hope that there are good, kind people in this world, who understand there is more to life than money. This Minnesota McDonald's just won me over this weekend when I read about what they did for their local firefighters, and it seems this isn't the first time it's happened.
WYOMING, MN
KDHL AM 920

Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman

Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
LONSDALE, MN
