LeBron’s ex-Lakers teammate had an interesting take about his effort to start the season. LeBron James is currently in his 20th season in the NBA. At LeBron’s age, it is almost impossible to stay at the top of your game. Somehow, however, LeBron has managed to do it. Over the last few years, he has proven to be a top-10 talent in the league and continues to carry the Lakers.

2 DAYS AGO