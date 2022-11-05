ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James’ Shoe Pays Homage To Cleveland

LeBron James wore some unique sneakers against the Cavs. Cleveland is a place that LeBron James holds very near and dear to his heart. Growing up in Akron, Ohio, James faced numerous hardships. Despite this, he was able to overcome adversity and become one of the greatest players to ever walk on an NBA court.
Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check

Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thinks Kyrie Irving Is Being Used

Kareem recently appeared on CNN to talk about Kyrie. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most vocal former NBA stars when it comes to politics. When COVID happened, Abdul-Jabbar started his own Substack where he began to blog about various topics. His Substack is read by many, and it has oftentimes led to some interesting discourse.
The Game Speaks Out On Nike Suspending Kyrie Irving Shoe Deal

The Game isn’t happy with what Nike did to Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving got himself into some hot water. Ever since he shared a link to a documentary rife with antisemitism, the Nets star has been under fire from fans and colleagues alike. The Brooklyn Nets have benched him, and Nike even severed ties with Kyrie after his controversial tweet.
Darvin Ham Makes Eye-Opening Comments About The Lakers

Darvin Ham has had his work cut out for him. When Darvin Ham was hired by the Los Angeles Lakers this season, fans knew it was going to be a work in progress. Ham was coming into a near-impossible situation. From Russell Westbrook’s bad fit to the Lakers’ horrific roster construction, Ham was not being given good pieces.
LeBron James Roasted For Migos Statement

LeBron James claimed to have been an avid listener of Migos since 2010. LeBron James is an NBA star who has always been known for being a massive hip-hop head. LeBron loves the genre and whenever he has a chance to show love to an artist he adores, you can be sure that he’s going to do just that.
LeBron James Honors Takeoff With Pregame Outfit

LeBron James paid tribute to Takeoff with the outfit he wore to the Lakers’ game on Sunday. LeBron James paid tribute to the late rapper Takeoff with his pregame outfit for the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. James shared a side-by-side comparison of his look with one of Takeoff’s on Instagram afterward.
Isiah Thomas Has More Smoke For Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan have been beefing with one another since the late 80s. Of course, Thomas played for the Bad Boy Pistons, while MJ played for the Chicago Bulls. The Pistons bested Jordan for the first portion of his career, however, the Bulls eventually took over. The Dream...
LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Delivers Harsh Criticism

LeBron’s ex-Lakers teammate had an interesting take about his effort to start the season. LeBron James is currently in his 20th season in the NBA. At LeBron’s age, it is almost impossible to stay at the top of your game. Somehow, however, LeBron has managed to do it. Over the last few years, he has proven to be a top-10 talent in the league and continues to carry the Lakers.
Anthony Davis Devastated Over Lakers’ Horrid Start

Anthony Davis and the Lakers are struggling right now. Anthony Davis used to be one of the best big men in the entire NBA. Unfortunately, injuries have gotten the best of him, and now, he doesn’t seem to have the step he once had anymore. This is particularly concerning as LeBron James isn’t as spry as he was either.
Jon Stewart Reflects On Kanye West & Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitic Remarks

Jon Stewart spoke about Kanye West and Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic remarks while appearing on Apple Music 1’s “The Message.”. Jon Stewart discussed the recent antisemitic remarks from Kanye West and Kyrie Irving while appearing on Apple Music 1’s The Message with Ebro Darden. Both West and Irving have faced backlash in recent weeks for sharing antisemitic messages online.
Draymond Green Confronts Fan Courtside: Watch

Draymond Green had a little spat with a fan recently. By now, everyone who watches the NBA should know that Draymond Green is one of the more vocal players in the league. He is always dishing out trash talk and he doesn’t mind getting into altercations. One just has to look at how he handled Jordan Poole to understand what we mean.
Kyrie Irving & Adam Silver Meet Face-To-Face

Adam Silver had an opportunity to speak with Kyrie on Tuesday. Kyrie Irving is easily one of the most controversial figures in the sports world right now. If controversial isn’t the right work, then you could definitely make the case for “polarizing.” Irving is someone that elicits some strong responses from people, and that will likely never change.
Kyrie Irving Breaks His Recent Social Media Silence

Kyrie Irving is back on Twitter. Kyrie Irving hasn’t played much basketball over the last couple of weeks. The Nets superstar was suspended by his own team after sharing an antisemitic documentary. Irving refused to apologize, but once he was suspended, he immediately changed course. Kyrie’s Apology. “To...
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Never Listened To Steve Nash

It seems like Steve Nash’s plays weren’t being respected. Kyrie Irving is going through quite a bit right now. Of course, he was suspended from the Brooklyn Nets following an antisemitism controversy. Irving has yet to rejoin the Nets, and it remains to be seen if he will, anytime soon. In the midst of this, the Nets are also playing with a new head coach.
Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” Slated For 2023

The Air Jordan 8 will get plenty of models in 2023. If you remember the early 90s and are a sneakerhead, then you remember the Air Jordan 8. This is a shoe that Michael Jordan wore during his third championship run. He capped off the three-peat against the Phoenix Suns, and everyone absolutely loved it.

