1d ago
So his brilliant plan to turn around a failing social media site is to start charging more? Hey I’m no rocket scientist, but has any social media site been rescued from its inevitable demise by charging people? That has to be the kiss of death.
jeffrey schmiedeck
2d ago
What he should do is declare bankruptcy now . The interest on the money he borrowed is more than twitter makes in a year !
Harry knutsack
2d ago
SHOULDN'T have tried to turn it into (not) Truth Social 🤣🤦♂️
