What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at Baylor
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Baylor on Saturday, November 12, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started on football, I’d like to congratulate Coach (Jeff) Mittie on win No. 600 last night. What a great, remarkable career that Jeff has had, and he's been a great supporter of mine and our football program. So excited for Jeff to be able to get 600. Then, I congratulate Coach (Jerome) Tang on the first of many wins here. Excited for Coach Tang, his staff, his players to get started last night, and he's been a great supporter of ours as well. So, good start by men's and women's basketball, and best of luck to them as they continue early on with their seasons.
Junction City native Justin Aaron advances to live playoffs in ‘The Voice’
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) — The dream lives on for Junction City native Justin Aaron as he advances to the live playoffs in NBC’s hit show “The Voice.” In Monday’s knockout round, Aaron beat out his competition by singing “Can We Talk” by Tevin Campbell, a song that Aaron says he and his mother would play […]
Now That’s Rural: Doug Barrett, 400 North Creative
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Times Square, New York City. An image appears on the Nasdaq billboard overhead. Where is the photographer who took that photo? Would you believe, halfway across the continent in Kansas?. Doug Barrett is the internationally recognized founder and owner of 400 North Creative...
Now That’s Rural: Herrera, Seanz-Reyes – Emporia HOTT
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. In this case, I’m not referring to the temperature. HOTT is an acronym for Hispanics Of Today and Tomorrow, an organization that is working to promote higher education opportunities for Hispanic students in the Emporia area. Rebeca Herrera and Patricia Saenz-Reyes of...
Kris Kobach claims win in Attorney General race
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Republican candidate for Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach claimed to be the winner on Tuesday night. Kobach took to the stage in Central Topeka to claim that he won the race for Attorney General. No winner has been officially declared in the race as of midnight. Mann said that the race was […]
Kansas man dies after electric motorbike strikes SUV
RILEY COUNTY —A Manhattan man died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Monday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported an Onyx Electric Motorbike driven by Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, Manhattan, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard in northeast Manhattan and struck the side of a 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Graden Marden, 70, Manhattan, who made a left turn onto Griffith Drive.
WIBW
Game Wardens seek help in case of poached Lyon Co. deer
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are seeking help in the case of a poached Lyon Co. deer. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Game Wardens in Lyon Co. have asked for the public’s help in the case of a poached deer. In the morning hours...
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
WIBW
2022 General Election Results
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters across the Sunflower State took to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes. Find the 2022 Election Results HERE.
Topeka City Manager speaks out on new projects
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade speaks out on employment opportunities, as well as new and old projects getting completed before the winter season in the community. Watch the interview above to see what new project might impact you. 📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up […]
Man on electric bike dies in crash in Riley County
A 31-year-old Manhattan man is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 24 in Riley County.
Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
WIBW
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co. polling place Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said the suicide happened Tuesday, November 8 inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a polling place at 312 NE Freeman Ave.
7 evacuated after gas line hit at corner of Plymouth Landing, Concord Circle
Shortly after 11 am on Tuesday, November 8, Manhattan Fire Department was called out to the intersection of Plymouth Landing and Concord Circle on the report of a gas leak. Upon arrival Manhattan Fire Department found a 1 1/4" gas line had been hit by a construction crew working in the area.
ksal.com
Electric Motorbike Rider Killed In Crash
A man riding an electric motorbike was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Manhattan Monday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Erik Dedrickson of Manhattan was riding an electric motorbike on Tuttle Creek Boulevard. He crashed into the side of a Subaru Outback that turned in front of him.
KSNT
Energy Center Manhattan Pool ready to help update your home
MANHATTAN (KTMJ) – Dane Kroll visited Energy Center Manhattan Pool to learn more about what they have to offer your home. For more information you can click here.
WIBW
Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious death in SW Topeka has officially been ruled a suicide. On Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, the Topeka Police Department says it ruled a suspicious death to be the result of a suicide. As such, the deceased will not be identified. Just after 6 p.m....
KCTV 5
‘I don’t want to move to Manhattan’: Another Kansas family comes forward with concerns about Kansas DCF
TONGANOXIE, Kan (KCTV) – Another Kansas family has come forward calling out Cornerstones and the Kansas Department of Children and families. Jackie Schooler has been caring three siblings, ages 5, 10 and 12. They came to her three years ago. KCTV5 has reported extensively on their sister’s story.
Manhattan teen injured after car travels into ditch
RILEY COUNTY—A teen driver was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Riley County. A 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ethan Bryant, 16, Manhattan, traveled through the t-intersection on Calvary as it met Welsh Road near Riley and into the ditch, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
