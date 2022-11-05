ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at Baylor

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Baylor on Saturday, November 12, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started on football, I’d like to congratulate Coach (Jeff) Mittie on win No. 600 last night. What a great, remarkable career that Jeff has had, and he's been a great supporter of mine and our football program. So excited for Jeff to be able to get 600. Then, I congratulate Coach (Jerome) Tang on the first of many wins here. Excited for Coach Tang, his staff, his players to get started last night, and he's been a great supporter of ours as well. So, good start by men's and women's basketball, and best of luck to them as they continue early on with their seasons.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

Now That’s Rural: Doug Barrett, 400 North Creative

Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Times Square, New York City. An image appears on the Nasdaq billboard overhead. Where is the photographer who took that photo? Would you believe, halfway across the continent in Kansas?. Doug Barrett is the internationally recognized founder and owner of 400 North Creative...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

Now That’s Rural: Herrera, Seanz-Reyes – Emporia HOTT

Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. In this case, I’m not referring to the temperature. HOTT is an acronym for Hispanics Of Today and Tomorrow, an organization that is working to promote higher education opportunities for Hispanic students in the Emporia area. Rebeca Herrera and Patricia Saenz-Reyes of...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Kris Kobach claims win in Attorney General race

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Republican candidate for Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach claimed to be the winner on Tuesday night. Kobach took to the stage in Central Topeka to claim that he won the race for Attorney General. No winner has been officially declared in the race as of midnight. Mann said that the race was […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Kansas man dies after electric motorbike strikes SUV

RILEY COUNTY —A Manhattan man died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Monday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported an Onyx Electric Motorbike driven by Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, Manhattan, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard in northeast Manhattan and struck the side of a 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Graden Marden, 70, Manhattan, who made a left turn onto Griffith Drive.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Game Wardens seek help in case of poached Lyon Co. deer

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are seeking help in the case of a poached Lyon Co. deer. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Game Wardens in Lyon Co. have asked for the public’s help in the case of a poached deer. In the morning hours...
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2022 General Election Results

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters across the Sunflower State took to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes. Find the 2022 Election Results HERE.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka City Manager speaks out on new projects

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade speaks out on employment opportunities, as well as new and old projects getting completed before the winter season in the community. Watch the interview above to see what new project might impact you. 📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co. polling place Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said the suicide happened Tuesday, November 8 inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a polling place at 312 NE Freeman Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
ksal.com

Electric Motorbike Rider Killed In Crash

A man riding an electric motorbike was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Manhattan Monday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Erik Dedrickson of Manhattan was riding an electric motorbike on Tuttle Creek Boulevard. He crashed into the side of a Subaru Outback that turned in front of him.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious death in SW Topeka has officially been ruled a suicide. On Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, the Topeka Police Department says it ruled a suspicious death to be the result of a suicide. As such, the deceased will not be identified. Just after 6 p.m....
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan teen injured after car travels into ditch

RILEY COUNTY—A teen driver was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Riley County. A 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ethan Bryant, 16, Manhattan, traveled through the t-intersection on Calvary as it met Welsh Road near Riley and into the ditch, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
