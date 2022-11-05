ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Person of interest in police custody after propane tank, burned clothes found near Birmingham synagogue

By Lee Hedgepeth, Drew Taylor, David Lamb
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x17I7_0j0Ay57R00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A person of interest was taken into custody by the FBI earlier today in Birmingham after a propane tank and clothes that had been set on fire were found near a synagogue in the city.

According to a statement from the Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to Temple Beth-El on Friday morning around 5:50 a.m. to reports of a fire. First responders who arrived at the scene “observed a propane tank and clothing which had been set on fire in the area,” the statement said.

Around 12:15 p.m., FBI agents took a person of interest into custody related to that incident. The man was transported to the agency’s Birmingham headquarters, where police say he was interviewed by both the FBI and Birmingham police.

“At the conclusion of the interview, the person of interest was transported to the Birmingham City Jail where he was placed under a 48-Hour Felony Extension for the State of Alabama charge Arson 2nd degree,” the release stated.

After police had responded to the early morning fire call, security for the Jewish federation notified local police and the FBI around 8:30 a.m. of a suspicious package in the bushes just outside the synagogue.

‘Trapped inside herself’: Helena third grader battles rare neurological disorder

When law enforcement responded to the scene, they found the backpack to be suspicious as well, police said.

“Once our techs got on the scene, they were not able to tell what was in the backpack, but what they observed was alarming,” Fitzgerald said.

Law enforcement used robotic technology to retrieve the backpack and transported it to a secure location where it can be inspected, according to Fitzgerald. During the investigation, it was determined that the backpack did not contain any explosives.

“We are working hand in hand with the FBI to determine if there are any criminal charges that will be filed in this incident,” Fitzgerald said in a statement posted on social media Friday afternoon.

‘It was a dream come true’: Alabama florist crowns Stevie Nicks with a floral witch hat on Halloween

Prior to BPD’s announcement that a person of interest had been taken into custody, Fitzgerald had referenced a previous incident at the church but did not reveal that the incident had occurred on Friday morning. That case “wasn’t as extreme,” Fitzgerald had said, and police were able to eliminate any threat.

Friday’s event occurred a day after federal law enforcement in New Jersey warned local synagogues about a generalized threat toward Jewish institutions in the state. That larger context, Fitzgerald said, is something that shouldn’t be ignored.

“Our Jewish community has always been targeted, and it makes you just want to wrap your arms around them and do what you can to protect them,” Fitzgerald said.

People like Larry Brook, editor of the Southern Jewish Life Magazine, said events like these serve as a chilling illustration of the fear Jews live in every day.

”It just highlights how we’ve always had to be vigilant,” Brook said. “People don’t realize the amount of security we have every time we open our doors. Being Jewish in this society, unfortunately, we have to take all sorts of necessary precautions.”

Stay with CBS 42 for updates as this story is developing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Birmingham man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Homewood CVS

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a CVS store in Homewood that left another man dead last month. According to the Homewood Police Department, officers with the United States Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force located Brennon Jabree Dinatale in 2900 block of Clairmont […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Warrants issued for man who allegedly committed burglaries in Shelby County

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has issued warrants for a man who allegedly committed four burglaries in the Greystone area. Rodrigo Ignacio Rivera Lienan, 20, of Santiago, Chile has been charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree theft of property by the Shelby County District Attorney’s […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man dies after being shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Avenue O on Tuesday. Authorities said Jamel Nathan Thomas, 29, of Birmingham, was found shot at 5300 Avenue O at 12:44 a.m. Thomas was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died at 2:11 a.m. from his injuries. The Birmingham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD hosts surprise 50th anniversary party for longtime officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officer Butch Boackle is celebrating his 50th anniversary with the Birmingham Police Department. BPD hosted a surprise anniversary celebration for Boackle on Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. It clearly wasn't a surprise party Officer Boackle was expecting either. In fact, he had to be coaxed in to walking through the door of his 50th anniversary party.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Anniston Police searching for missing woman

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston Police Department is searching for a missing woman who has not been heard from in over four months. Miya Shavone Marshall, 36, is a Black woman who is roughly 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Marshall’s family last spoke […]
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Man found dead in bullet hole-ridden car in Jefferson County

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a car covered in bullet holes that was overturned on the side of the road in Pinson Sunday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were notified of a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Police investigate shooting at church in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Vestavia Hills police are investigating a shooting Sunday at a church on Columbiana Road. Officers were called to Shades Mountain Baptist Church shortly after 3 p.m. after a call that a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. Vestavia Hills Fire Department crews...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
AL.com

Gadsden police arrest 3 in connection with 2 fatal shootings

Gadsden police have arrested three people in connection with two fatal shootings last week. Capt. Bobby Jackson said two men are being charged with capital murder in connection with the Oct. 30 slaying of Cornell Toney. Teaontari Jaqua “T.J.” Staten, 21, of Gadsden, and Stephon Antwan Jackson, 27, of Huntsville, are being held in the Etowah County Jail without bond. The two also face charges of attempted murder and first degree robbery.
GADSDEN, AL
WGNO

WGNO

35K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy