Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Freshman Devin Carney to Redshirt This Season

On Tuesday night, Jacob Polacheck of The Portal Report reported that Duquesne freshman Devin Carney will redshirt this season and since then, Pittsburgh Sports Now has confirmed that report. Duquesne has enough depth in the backcourt and he can use this next year to work on his game and develop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction To Duquesne MBB’s Win

The Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team earned its first win in commanding fashion, besting Montana 91-63 in the season opener Tuesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Two of Duquesne’s top performers, Dae Dae Grant and Joe Reece spoke to the media, as did coach Keith Dambrot. Duquesne basketball...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Dominates Montana In Season Opener, 91-63

In a rounded performance, the Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team got its season off to a positive start with a 91-63 victory over Montana Tuesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Dae Dae Grant led all scorers with his 25 points on a perfect eight-for-eight clip, which included six three-point...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Triple Option Attack Led by Perryman and Boyd Fuels McKeesport Title Pursuit

MCKEESPORT Pa. — McKeesport came into Friday night’s playoff game against Mars with a chip on their shoulder, as the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season the week prior against Thomas Jefferson. The Tigers took their frustration out on the Fightin’ Planets and put the game away by the end of the second quarter with a commanding 36-0 lead.
MCKEESPORT, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 9

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Men’s Basketball Announces First-Ever Players Cabinet

In an attempt to develop more internal leadership and ownership of what happens on a day-to-day basis, Keith Dambrot is doing something new. Dambrot has announced something he’s never done while at Duquesne and that’s the implementation of a player-led leadership structure. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball All 14: Jamarius Burton

Leading up to the 2022-23 Pitt basketball season, Pittsburgh Sports Now will be releasing profiles on all of the players on the Panthers’ roster. We continue the series with a veteran guard and the co-host of the Just Buckets podcast:. JAMARIUS BURTON. Hometown: Urbana-Champaign, IL. Height, Weight: 6’4, 200...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2023 WR Ardell Banks “Shocked and Speechless” After Offer From Pitt

The Pitt wide receiver depth chart has experienced some turnover over the last few weeks. First, sophomore Jaden Bradley made the decision to transfer mid-way through the season. Then, 2023 three-star recruit Daidren Zipperer decided to de-commit just a few weeks after joining Pat Narduzzi’s program. Since then, Zipperer has committed to Utah.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Media Predictions for Pitt Basketball’s Record, ACC Finish

Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers will take the floor on Monday night against UT Martin in the 2022-23 college hoops season opener. Ahead of the first game of the year, Pittsburgh Sports Now caught up with members of the local and national media and compiled predictions for the Panthers. Pitt...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Giovanna Jones

Latrobe’s volleyball team made the move from Class 4A to 3A before the beginning of the season. At their previous level, they hadn’t advanced past the WPIAL quarterfinal round. This season, they went 12-0 in section play and defeated Franklin Regional in the first round to reach the quarterfinals.
LATROBE, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?

Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: The Best Hotels & Areas

Pittsburgh is one of Pennsylvania’s hottest destinations for travelers—and with good reason! As the largest city in the Appalachia region, the ‘Burgh offers a mix of family-friendly activities, exciting nightlife, and a colorful arts and cultural scene. With so much to discover, choosing where to stay in Pittsburgh, PA, is a tricky decision.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem students preparing for planned summer trip to France

Students enrolled in French courses at Greensburg Salem High School could combine their studies with a mid-summer sojourn abroad if a proposed trip to Paris and the French Riviera comes to fruition. School board members learned last week about the potential nine-day trip from district French instructor Stephanie Grace, who...
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County

Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home

From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
PITTSBURGH, PA

