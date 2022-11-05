Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Freshman Devin Carney to Redshirt This Season
On Tuesday night, Jacob Polacheck of The Portal Report reported that Duquesne freshman Devin Carney will redshirt this season and since then, Pittsburgh Sports Now has confirmed that report. Duquesne has enough depth in the backcourt and he can use this next year to work on his game and develop.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction To Duquesne MBB’s Win
The Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team earned its first win in commanding fashion, besting Montana 91-63 in the season opener Tuesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Two of Duquesne’s top performers, Dae Dae Grant and Joe Reece spoke to the media, as did coach Keith Dambrot. Duquesne basketball...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Dominates Montana In Season Opener, 91-63
In a rounded performance, the Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team got its season off to a positive start with a 91-63 victory over Montana Tuesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Dae Dae Grant led all scorers with his 25 points on a perfect eight-for-eight clip, which included six three-point...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Triple Option Attack Led by Perryman and Boyd Fuels McKeesport Title Pursuit
MCKEESPORT Pa. — McKeesport came into Friday night’s playoff game against Mars with a chip on their shoulder, as the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season the week prior against Thomas Jefferson. The Tigers took their frustration out on the Fightin’ Planets and put the game away by the end of the second quarter with a commanding 36-0 lead.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 9
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Men’s Basketball Announces First-Ever Players Cabinet
In an attempt to develop more internal leadership and ownership of what happens on a day-to-day basis, Keith Dambrot is doing something new. Dambrot has announced something he’s never done while at Duquesne and that’s the implementation of a player-led leadership structure. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now...
Double-double for new forward as Pitt wins opener
4 new starters from last season and without John Hugley, Pitt had new players step up in a rout of Tennessee-Martin in the season opener Monday
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from Pitt’s Jeff Capel, Blake Hinson, Federiko Federiko
PITTSBURGH — On Monday night, Pitt opened its season with a dominant win over UT Martin at the Petersen Events Center behind a 27-point outburst from Blake Hinson. Hear from Jeff Capel, Federiko Federiko, and Hinson after the win. Pitt’s next game comes on Friday, Nov. 11, when the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: Jamarius Burton
Leading up to the 2022-23 Pitt basketball season, Pittsburgh Sports Now will be releasing profiles on all of the players on the Panthers’ roster. We continue the series with a veteran guard and the co-host of the Just Buckets podcast:. JAMARIUS BURTON. Hometown: Urbana-Champaign, IL. Height, Weight: 6’4, 200...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 WR Ardell Banks “Shocked and Speechless” After Offer From Pitt
The Pitt wide receiver depth chart has experienced some turnover over the last few weeks. First, sophomore Jaden Bradley made the decision to transfer mid-way through the season. Then, 2023 three-star recruit Daidren Zipperer decided to de-commit just a few weeks after joining Pat Narduzzi’s program. Since then, Zipperer has committed to Utah.
To Return or Not to Return: Kedon Slovis, Pitt Mulling Decision
Whether or not Kedon Slovis will be a Pitt Panther next year is up in the air.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Media Predictions for Pitt Basketball’s Record, ACC Finish
Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers will take the floor on Monday night against UT Martin in the 2022-23 college hoops season opener. Ahead of the first game of the year, Pittsburgh Sports Now caught up with members of the local and national media and compiled predictions for the Panthers. Pitt...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Giovanna Jones
Latrobe’s volleyball team made the move from Class 4A to 3A before the beginning of the season. At their previous level, they hadn’t advanced past the WPIAL quarterfinal round. This season, they went 12-0 in section play and defeated Franklin Regional in the first round to reach the quarterfinals.
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)
Music fans are in for a treat this week. Plenty of acts are passing through Pittsburgh and bringing their shows with them. Whether you're a metalhead, the number one rap fan, or just want to see guitar music in person. This list will help you find something to see this week!
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: The Best Hotels & Areas
Pittsburgh is one of Pennsylvania’s hottest destinations for travelers—and with good reason! As the largest city in the Appalachia region, the ‘Burgh offers a mix of family-friendly activities, exciting nightlife, and a colorful arts and cultural scene. With so much to discover, choosing where to stay in Pittsburgh, PA, is a tricky decision.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem students preparing for planned summer trip to France
Students enrolled in French courses at Greensburg Salem High School could combine their studies with a mid-summer sojourn abroad if a proposed trip to Paris and the French Riviera comes to fruition. School board members learned last week about the potential nine-day trip from district French instructor Stephanie Grace, who...
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County
Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home
From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
Comments / 0