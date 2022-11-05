ROBERT PRICE: Measure L would allow us to shop for the best possible police chief

As of late Tuesday evening, with 102 of the 143 precincts' votes counted, Jeff Flores has taken an early lead against Brian Smith. As voting officials continue to count the ballots, the 3rd District seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors is under a tight contest, as Flores is ahead with 51.50 percentage, about 5,303 votes. Brian Smith is currently in second place, with 4,994 votes or 48.50 percent.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO