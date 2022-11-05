Read full article on original website
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History Again
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United States
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23
Miss Maine hopes to help Maine Veterans with heating costs
BANGOR– Miss Maine is looking to help military veterans with their high heating costs. Elizabeth Kervin’s reign is coming to an end soon but she is doing her best to make sure veterans in Maine can stay warm all winter long. Kervin is partnering with Kendra Scott Jewelry...
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area
First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
You Could “Buy” The Last Remaining Friendly’s In Maine
For decades, Friendly's was one of the most loved New England restaurant chains. Then, over the course of just a few years, we started to see the chain's locations close, one by one. Augusta, Bangor, etc... As of November 2022, there is only one Friendly's location left in the State...
The Best Frappes in Maine are Still in Brunswick at a New Shoppe
If you are in the mood for a frappe and are having a hard time finding one, the search is over!. I guess it's important to know the difference between a frappe and a shake. This is a frappe. New England Today broke it down,. According to the American Heritage...
Maine's unseasonably warm weather is part of a climate change trend, meteorologists say
An early November warm spell broke weather records across Maine over the weekend. Meteorologists say this is part of a climate change trend. On Saturday, Augusta and Portland set records for November, with temperatures of 76 and 75 degrees. Portland also set a record on Sunday for November's warmest low temperature, of 59 degrees.
Maine Things to Do, week of Nov. Nov. 8 through Nov. 14
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Nov. 8 through Nov. 14. Where: Veterans Plaza in Brunswick, ends at American Legion Post 202 in Topsham. When: 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. North Saco Congressional Church Christmas Craft Fair, craft and bake sale. Where: Saco. When:...
Bangor faces plow driver shortage
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a nice run of mild weather, but here in Maine we know the snow will be here eventually. In Bangor, the only question is - who will plow it?. The city’s public works department is down 13 people from its 40-person plow team. They would like to make at least five hires to get the deficit down to eight, which is what it was last year when they were able to make it work.
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Tuesday, November 8, 2022. 6:30 am.
Here’s How Many Snowstorms Major Places in Maine Get Each Winter
There's an inevitable truth to every winter in Maine: there will be snow. But how often it snows and how much snow there will be is an always-evolving answer. There have been plenty of warm winters in Maine and several bad winters with a seemingly endless amount of storms. As...
From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine
“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
Maine voters wait in long lines as big issues drive them to the polls
Mainers are heading to the polls and waiting in long lines. By 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, several polling locations were already seeing lines at least a half hour long, and election workers in places like Brunswick, Edgecomb, Lewiston and Portland tell Maine's Total Coverage that turnout has been steady. "Today is...
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
Maine candidates cast their votes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It is Election Day in Maine and it’s highlighted by three top of the ticket races including two U.S. House races and the battle for the Blaine House. Gov. Janet Mills began the day voting in her hometown of Farmington then traveled to several other communities including Waterville.
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
$25 million Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan program to offer paid work experiences to Maine students
Career Exploration program to connect 6,000 young people with paid opportunities at Maine employers to strengthen Maine’s workforce. The Maine Career Exploration program is a new $25 million, two-year initiative of her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to connect 6,000 young people in Maine to future career opportunities by funding paid work experiences with employers across the state.
Last lunar eclipse until 2025 will happen on Tuesday, but will Mainers be able to see it?
PORTLAND (WGME)-- An exciting celestial event will occur tonight, and the best part is, all of Maine gets the chance to see it. Apart from that, a very active week of weather ahead, record highs, cold temperatures, gusty winds, and heavy rain are all likely at some point this week.
Maine Governor Mills Will Spend 4 More Years In The Blaine House
According to WMTW, Governor Janet Mills has been re-elected as the governor of Maine. As of 3:30 AM on November 9th, 2022, about 80% of the votes had been counted. This count has given Mills a two digit lead over LePage. As of the time of this writing, Mills had...
Mills and LePage Make Final Push in Maine Governor's Race
There's only one day left before two of Maine’s political titans find out who voters will choose as the state’s next governor. Competing against independent candidate Sam Hunkler are the state’s former governor, Paul LePage, a Republican, and the state’s current governor, Janet Mills, a Democrat.
A Four Bedroom House in Augusta, Maine For Under $200K? Finally!
For literal years now the real estate market in Maine, and all over the country, has been exploding with crazy home values and offers coming in way over the asking price. Finally, at least it seems, some of these prices and values are starting to cool off a little bit.
