Great Bridge Bridge comes down on disabled minivan
The accident happened on the Great Bridge Bridge just before its noon opening.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Beach to allow Jeeps to drive on sand during weekend festival
The first-ever Virginia Beach Jeep Fest is coming to the oceanfront on Saturday and Sunday, marking the first time the public is allowed to drive on the sands of Virginia Beach. More than 500 Jeep enthusiasts are expected to attend the two-day event celebrating Jeep Heritage and the 4×4 lifestyle....
WAVY News 10
Hampton Roads fire departments rescue 2 from adrift vessel near Monitor-Merrimac
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Fire Departments from Newport News, Suffolk and Norfolk, along with the Coast Guard, rescued two people Tuesday from an adrift 75-foot fishing trawler that broke loose from anchorage east of the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel Tuesday morning and was on a possible collision course with it.
WAVY News 10
Police: Suspect robs tobacco store in Newport News
Police: Suspect robs tobacco store in Newport News. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
Motorist injured in overnight crash in Isle of Wight
One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle overturned during an overnight crash in Isle of Wight.
Free car washes to honor armed forces on Veterans Day in Virginia Beach
Veterans and Military personnel can expect free car washes on November 11th from all Grand Slam Car Wash locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with November 15th as a backup "rainy day."
13newsnow.com
Billy the giraffe having issues with Arthritis
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The giraffe pictured above is not Billy. The Virginia Zoo’s male Masai giraffe is one of the oldest male giraffes in the United States, according to the Zoo. With his old age, Billy, the giraffe, has been experiencing symptoms of arthritis -- pain...
Support Pours in for Waterman & Wife Injured in Motorcycle Crash
When a well-known couple in the waterman community suffers a life-changing accident, the Eastern Shore of Virginia—and the Bay at large—rallies around them without hesitation. Kenny Heath, 59, is a respected fourth-generation waterman in Townsend, Va. who tears up boat-docking competitions. His wife, Linda, organizes the competitions and...
WAVY News 10
$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
WAVY News 10
Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
Missing Virginia Beach woman found safe
According to police, 49-year-old Casey Smith was last seen on Nov, 6 around 10 a.m.
Early voters turn out in "staggering" numbers in Hampton Roads cities
In-person early voting numbers across Hampton Roads are higher than usual for a midterm election, with Virginia Beach seeing over 36,000 people vote ahead of Election Day.
Chesapeake man dies following shooting on Military Highway
On November 6, around 2 a.m. Norfolk Police responded to the 3500 block of N Military Highway for the report of a gunshot victim.
Driver killed after car crashes into a tree in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Hampton man was killed in a fiery car crash in Chesapeake, the Chesapeake Police Department said. The accident happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, November 3 in the 700 block of South George Washington Highway. Police said a white sedan driven by 57-year-old Robert P. Shaw...
Girl struck by vehicle on US-158 in Currituck
A girl in Currituck was rushed to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead in Mexico City Airbnb
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach families are hoping for answers after their loved ones were found dead last week inside a Mexico City Airbnb. The families of Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence have been in contact with the U.S. embassy, working to get their bodies home and find out exactly what happened to them.
What’s closed in Hampton Roads on Election Day
Some Virginia businesses and Hampton Roads city offices, locations, services and schools are closing or adjusting their schedules on Election Day.
Long lines early as Something in the Water tickets open to locals first
Days after Pharrell Williams announced the return of his popular music festival to Virginia Beach, in-person ticket sales opened to locals two hours prior to the start of online sales.
MISSING: Virginia Beach police search for teenage girl
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager who could be a danger to herself. According to police, My'Hy'Yunna Williams, 16, was last seen on the 3500 block of Sierra Arch on November 4. That's right off of Lynnhaven Parkway. Williams is...
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
Trying to book a hotel room in Virginia Beach for the 2023 Something in the Water festival? You might not want to wait too late, as some hotels are already showing they're booked.
