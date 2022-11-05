ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Students, candidates cite abortion rights as top election issue

Some voters only have one thing on their minds this general election — abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade and tightened abortion restrictions have heightened the importance of reproductive rights in the general election. Students, activists and candidates point to abortion access as a top issue in this election.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity

Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
WISCONSIN STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Has Kat Cammack delivered on campaign promises?

Anti-gun control, anti-abortion, anti-illegal immigration — the three policy points Rep. Kat Cammack took all the way to Washington in her first Congressional campaign two years ago. The Republican incumbent, who now seeks reelection as the representative for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House, often voted with...
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Republican Kat Cammack defeats Danielle Hawk, keeps U.S. House seat

Cowboy hats, country music and flaring pyrotechnics filled the Granville Plantation event venue as around 200 attendees showed up to ring in Rep. Kat Cammack’s second Congressional term. Republican Rep. Kat Cammack soundly defeated Democratic challenger Danielle Hawk in the race for U.S. House. The Associated Press called the...
COLORADO STATE

