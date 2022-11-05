Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Los Angeles Airbnb RulesDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
You Need To Try These New Restaurants Opening Up In Los AngelesDayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
Related
The Dodgers Send Two More Players to Free Agency
LA gets busy early at the GM meetings in Las Vegas.
Dodgers News: This is What Clayton Kershaw’s Contract Could Look Like in 2023
The longtime Dodger could see a slight increase in his contract if he chooses to continue playing baseball.
Dodgers: 10 LA Favorites Officially Elect Free Agency
Now that the 2022 MLB season has concluded, 10 Dodgers officially hit the market for the upcoming off-season.
Former Dodgers Pitcher Makes Fans Hurt With One Painful Tweet
Yordan Alvarez was briefly a Dodger, but on Saturday night, he was the key to the Astros winning the World Series, and former LA pitcher Dan Haren rubbed it in.
Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win
Dodger fans react to our nemesis from Texas winning the World Series
Astros set Wednesday noontime news conference amid reports of Dusty Baker and James Click's return
The subject of Wednesday's event was not immediately disclosed, but many fans have been eager to find out if they'll get back two pieces of the championship team.
Dodgers News: LA Picks Up Intriguing Utility Piece from Miami
The Dodgers add some depth at the outset of the 2022-2023 offseason.
Angels News: Four Players Officially Become Free Agents
MLB Free agency begins on Thursday.
Angels announce three coaching hires
The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
Dodgers Ace is Top Three in the NL Cy Young Award Voting
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was named a finalist for the Cy Young Award, meaning he finished in the top three in the award voting.
Dodgers Way Down on Early 2023 MLB Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Dodgers come in at number 5 for ESPN’s annual Way-too-early 2023 MLB Power Rankings
Yardbarker
Angels GM Indicates He Can Sign Another Star This Offseason
The Los Angeles Angels had a forgettable 2022 season. After starting the season hot, they quickly collapsed and fell out of postseason contention. That ultimately resulted in a 73-89 finish. Even after signing Ryan Tepera, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Noah Syndergaard to bolster the pitching staff, the Angels could...
Brad Ausmus declines to return as Athletics’ bench coach
Brad Ausmus has turned down an offer to return for a second season as the bench coach of the Athletics, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. According to Heyman, the former big league catcher is looking to find a front office position instead. Ausmus only spent a year...
Angels News: Pitching Coach Set to Return to Halos for 2023
He will be getting a new assistant, though.
Comments / 0