La Crosse County Veterans Office hosts Sixth Annual Veterans’ Benefit Bonanza

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Community members helped to honor those who served our country at the Sixth Annual Veterans’ Benefit Bonanza.

Veterans and their families got a chance to learn more about available resources in the community, including assistance with health care, education, employment, and much more.

Organizers say they like being able to offer these resources to veterans.

“It’s a really great thing to look out on the floor and see not only all the vendors we have here, taking a Saturday to serve all these veterans but that the veterans are here to look into these benefits.” said Veterans Service Coordinator Kathy Thoen.

This year’s turnout was the largest in the history of the event.

