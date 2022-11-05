Sioux Falls, S.D. (KELO.com) — An officer with the Sioux Falls Police Department received minor injuries after a drunk driver struck the officer’s car. Lieutenant Adam Petersen says just before midnight Friday night (November 4th), the officer was patrolling the area of 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue when a vehicle made an illegal turn in front of the squad car. The two vehicles collided. 23-year-old Tarran Ray Even of Sioux Falls was arrested for DWI 1st offense. Even was not injured. The officer went to the hospital because of his injuries and has since been released.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO