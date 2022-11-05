Read full article on original website
Big ballot question results
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The KELO listening area spoke on major issues last night, along with the rest of South Dakota, and the results are in. Senator John Thune, Governor Krisit Noem and Congressman Dusty Johnson won their respective races. Medicaid expansion is approved and legalized marijuana was...
Downtown parking ramp is up for grabs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The City of Sioux Falls is now accepting proposals for the development of the Downtown Parking Ramp and adjacent vacant lot located at 140 East Tenth Street. The Sioux Falls City Council approved a resolution allowing the lease and/or sale of the site in...
Sioux Falls police officer injured after drunk driver collides with squad car
Sioux Falls, S.D. (KELO.com) — An officer with the Sioux Falls Police Department received minor injuries after a drunk driver struck the officer’s car. Lieutenant Adam Petersen says just before midnight Friday night (November 4th), the officer was patrolling the area of 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue when a vehicle made an illegal turn in front of the squad car. The two vehicles collided. 23-year-old Tarran Ray Even of Sioux Falls was arrested for DWI 1st offense. Even was not injured. The officer went to the hospital because of his injuries and has since been released.
