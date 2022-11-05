Baylor Holds Slight Lead Over Oklahoma At Halftime

The Baylor Bears are locked in a dog fight with the Oklahoma Sooners through one half.

Heading into their Saturday afternoon matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, the Baylor Bears were looking to earn their third-straight Big 12 win , and lock up bowl eligibility.

And after one half of play, they seem to be on their way to doing just that, with the Bears leading the Sooners 24-21 heading into the locker room.

The story of the first half? Turnovers.

Coming into the game, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel had thrown just one interception. The Bears, on the other hand, were tied for 22nd in the country with nine picks on the year.

And on Saturday, the Bears forced Gabriel into three interceptions in just the first half alone.

Still, despite those turnovers, the Sooners were able to score 21 points, and rack up 334 yards of total offense - 208 of which came through the air and 51 one of which came on the ground from Gabriel.

On the other end, the Baylor offense has been saved by Sqiwrl Williams, who heads into the locker room rushing for 113 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries.

Meanwhile, quarterback Blake Shapen has struggled, throwing for just 64 yards on 8 of 14 passing with an interception.

The Bears will receive the ball to start the second half.

