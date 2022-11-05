ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gadirova gold seals Britain's best ever gymnastics worlds haul

Jessica Gadirova claimed gold for Britain in the women's floor to seal the hosts' best ever medal haul on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool on Sunday. Victory made Gadirova only the fifth British world champion in history and lifted the host nation's final tally to a record-breaking six medals from the championships.
The Independent

GB’s Jessica Gadirova wins World Gymnastic Championship gold in Liverpool

Jessica Gadirova claimed an historic floor gold medal for Great Britain on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool.Competing last of the eight finalists, the 19-year-old scored 14.2 to beat the USA’s Jordan Chiles on 13.833, with Jade Carey and Rebeca Andrade sharing bronze with 13.733.Victory made Gadirova only the fifth British world champion in history, and lifted the hosts’ final tally to a record-breaking six medals from the Championships.Gadirova, whose twin sister Jennifer finished seventh, had qualified for the final in third place and held her nerve amid a raucous home crowd at the M&S...
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
AFP

'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush

For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
The Independent

228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why

As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
Maya Devi

Meet Julia Günthel, the world's most flexible woman

Julia Günthel (who professionally goes by the name Zlata), also known as the Goddess of Flexibility, can fit herself in a 50 cm square box easily and it ‘just feels very natural to her.’ When doctors put her through an MRI machine, they found that she was as flexible as an infant.
tennisuptodate.com

"If Nadal’s team used their body to hide to make some drink in this manner, All tennis world would tear him apart" - Nadal fans call double standards in Djokovic 'magic potion' gate at Paris Master

Novak Djokovic created headlines at the Paris Masters with the return of his potion which was mixed on the stands with his team hiding it from cameras. The video of the team preparing the drink went viral on social media and created much outrage among Nadal fans. As journalist Ben Rothenberg pointed out, the whole situation looks suspicious and even more so with the behaviour of his fans.
NBC Sports

Content former No. 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

MELBOURNE, Australia — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park – scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement – the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would.
