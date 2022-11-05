Read full article on original website
Related
Gadirova gold seals Britain's best ever gymnastics worlds haul
Jessica Gadirova claimed gold for Britain in the women's floor to seal the hosts' best ever medal haul on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool on Sunday. Victory made Gadirova only the fifth British world champion in history and lifted the host nation's final tally to a record-breaking six medals from the championships.
Ukrainian cyclist disqualified from World Championships after blood sample result
Mykhaylo Kononenko's blood sample revealed the presence of the banned substance tramadol
GB’s Jessica Gadirova wins World Gymnastic Championship gold in Liverpool
Jessica Gadirova claimed an historic floor gold medal for Great Britain on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool.Competing last of the eight finalists, the 19-year-old scored 14.2 to beat the USA’s Jordan Chiles on 13.833, with Jade Carey and Rebeca Andrade sharing bronze with 13.733.Victory made Gadirova only the fifth British world champion in history, and lifted the hosts’ final tally to a record-breaking six medals from the Championships.Gadirova, whose twin sister Jennifer finished seventh, had qualified for the final in third place and held her nerve amid a raucous home crowd at the M&S...
Showing off their chops at the Lumberjack World Championships
At the Lumberjack World Championships, there is never a dull moment. Razor-sharp axes and saws of all sorts slice through logs of aspen. When the competitors aren't chopping wood, they're climbing it, up to 90 feet in the air, racing across it, rolling on it. Over the course of one...
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
Miss Argentina And Miss Puerto Rico Reveal They Quietly Tied The Knot
Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín shared a sweet video celebrating their marriage on Instagram.
'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush
For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why
As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
DNA testing reveals there were 2 types of humans at the end of the last ice age
Researchers have discovered through DNA testing that at the end of the last ice age, at least two genetically distinct groups of humans were living in the same areas of Britain.
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
americanmilitarynews.com
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
Former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico secretly marry: 'A special day'
After keeping a two-year relationship out of the public eye, pageant queens Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announced they secretly married.
South Korea stampede: Two US students Anne Gieske and Steven Blesi, 20, named among 153 killed in Seoul Halloween crush
AT least two American students were among the 153 people killed in the tragic stampede during a Halloween celebration in Seoul on Saturday night. Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old college student, and Steven Blesi, also 20, died in the horrific crush, school officials and family have confirmed. At least 153 people...
Meet Julia Günthel, the world's most flexible woman
Julia Günthel (who professionally goes by the name Zlata), also known as the Goddess of Flexibility, can fit herself in a 50 cm square box easily and it ‘just feels very natural to her.’ When doctors put her through an MRI machine, they found that she was as flexible as an infant.
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad player reactions: Neymar, Antony, Richarlison and others share emotional videos after being named to roster
The dreams of 26 Brazilian players came true on November 7 when Tite revealed his final squad for the 2022 World Cup. While a number of the players named have featured at previous tournaments, another appearance remains just as special. For those making their World Cup debut, meanwhile, the emotions...
tennisuptodate.com
"If Nadal’s team used their body to hide to make some drink in this manner, All tennis world would tear him apart" - Nadal fans call double standards in Djokovic 'magic potion' gate at Paris Master
Novak Djokovic created headlines at the Paris Masters with the return of his potion which was mixed on the stands with his team hiding it from cameras. The video of the team preparing the drink went viral on social media and created much outrage among Nadal fans. As journalist Ben Rothenberg pointed out, the whole situation looks suspicious and even more so with the behaviour of his fans.
NBC Sports
Content former No. 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback
MELBOURNE, Australia — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park – scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement – the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would.
Italy demands countries take responsibility for migrant rescue boats
ROME, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A row escalated on Friday over who should take care of migrants rescued by charity groups off the Italian coast, with Italy insisting that countries whose flag was flown by the boats should bear some of the responsibility and Norway disagreeing.
BBC
World Para Table Tennis Championships: GB's Felicity Pickard and Grace Williams win gold
Felicity Pickard and Grace Williams beat top seeds Germany in the women's class 14 doubles to take gold at the World Para Table Tennis Championships. The British pair only started playing together last year but secured a 3-0 victory over the favourites Stephanie Grebe and Juliane Wolf. They defeated France...
Comments / 0