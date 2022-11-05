Jasper Marching Wildcats take home state title

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — After a long trip to Indianapolis, the Jasper Marching Wildcats will be returning home with a state title.

The group performed for thousands in the ISSMA State Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Marching Wildcats took on some of Indiana’s best, beating out nine other teams in Open Class B. According to the school’s social media page, this year’s performance was Van Gogh themed.

In this class, other local schools competed against Jasper, including the F.J. Reitz Mighty Marching Panthers and the Evansville North Green Brigade.

Jasper previously came in third at the “BOA: Indianapolis Super Regional – Prelims” before their advancement at semi-state. State Finals wrap up Saturday night with a performance from the Castle Marching Knights in Open Class A. To view the full schedule and results, click here .

